Camelot reports staff member with COVID-19

This individual’s last day of work was Aug. 5, the facility said in a Facebook post.

"We will continue to monitor all residents and staff and conduct testing for COVID-19 when necessary," the facility said. "Any staff member showing symptoms is not working.

"In order to best protect residents and staff, we cannot allow visitors into the facility at this time. Our Conversation Station will also be closed until further notice."

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are now 129 active cases and 441 total cases. Of those, 20 active cases and 190 total cases are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks.

There are 83 cases that have no known source of infection. Cases that have required hospitalization went up by one to 30.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported five new cases on Wednesday. The county now has 65 total cases and 16 active cases.

The Washington County Health Department reported nine new cases, bringing the total to 106 cases and 39 active cases.

There are two cases associated with the Washington County Jail and four cases associated with long-term facilities.