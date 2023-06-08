It’s time for some drag racing family fun.

Horsepower for Hope, organized by Pettus Automotive, takes place Saturday at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip. The track is located at 7640 Black Berry Ln. in Bonne Terre.

The annual event is a fundraiser for Camp Hope, a veterans’ organization located outside of Farmington.

Camp Hope is a retreat for military veterans wounded in war. William and Galia White created Camp Hope as a tribute to their son Christopher, who was killed while fighting in Iraq. The organization’s mission is to honor the fallen by helping the wounded. They offer all-expenses-paid adventures and comradery for service men and women who gave selflessly for Americans’ freedom.

Gates open for the Saturday fund-raiser at 8 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. Trials begin at noon. The small tire purse is $3,500.

Admission is $10 for spectators and free for kids 12 and under.

Raffles, bounce house, kids’ activities and other events also take place at the event.

Several Pettus Automotive employees are preparing and serving concessions throughout the day. All funds raised from food sales also go directly to Camp Hope.

Event Organizer Shawna Pettus said this annual event keeps growing and requires many volunteers to make it a success.

“We’ll have a lot of racing for the day and it takes a ton of volunteers to pull this event off,” she said. “From our employees to community members to our family and friends, they all step up to help raise money for Camp Hope.”

Pettus said Horsepower for Hope is also an expensive event to pull off so they rely on sponsors for the annual fundraising event.

“We’re very grateful for the businesses who support this annual event for Camp Hope,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without our local business owners’ and community’s support.”

Sponsors for this event include Platinum Partners Griffin Automotive, Blue Creek Productions and Unico Bank; Gold-Level Sponsors Save A Lot, Mills Cleaning, Confi-Dents, Marler’s Towing Service, First State Community Bank DeSoto and Bonne Terre, VP Get N Go, DeSoto Fuels, Prestigious Sheen Hardwood, D&S Fence, CBI Street Cars, 660 Grudge Street, Kozzy’s Bar and Grill, Bryant Restoration, Bullseye Equipment & Tool Rental, Pettus Trailers, and APG Customs; and Small Tire Sponsor Mineral Area Well Services.

Horsepower for Hope started in 2015 and continued through 2019. The event returns this year after many requests from racers and the community.

“Camp Hope is still doing the work and they’re still needing funding,” said Pettus, “so we’re returning to continue to help make a difference for our veterans.”

She said Pettus Automotive has always been involved in the community. When they decided to do a drag-racing event several years ago, they knew they wanted to find an organization that helps veterans.

“We feel like veterans and American muscle cars parallel and are the perfect combination,” said Pettus. “We’re helping to fund Camp Hope and their mission with our event and it all adds up to a wonderful community event.”

She added that the event is pulling in many cars from different areas for this year’s event.

“I didn’t realize that I liked drag racing until we got into doing this event,” she said. “It’s really an exciting day and something I look forward to each year. We’ve had so many businesses and people come on board and look forward to this event.”

Visit Horsepowerforhope.org or CampHopeUSA.org for more details.