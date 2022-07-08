Camp Hope receives donation from Elks

Last week, Camp Hope received a $1,000 donation from the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge 2583 from the Elks National Foundation Grant.

The grant was presented by Exalted Ruler Roland Seal and Grant Coordinator Anna Kleiner to Camp Hope volunteers Donna Lucas and Tamara Seeck.

Camp Hope, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based outside Farmington, is a retreat for combat wounded veterans who have been injured in the global war on terror. Created by husband and wife William and Galia White in tribute to their son, Private First Class Christopher White, a 23-year-old Marine serving in Iraq who was killed in action on June 20, 2006.

Christopher’s family said that the original vision was to create a place where wounded vets could do things that they had used to do without having to think of injuries. Camp Hope often has annual events, including a spring cleanup before the turkey hunt and open house in the spring. The summer month’s events often focus on rides in support of Camp Hope, including a poker run. Fall focuses on hunting, with both bow and rifle season for deer.

While there is no internet or television, if being outdoors is not something the veteran is interested in, there are plenty of indoor activities to participate in from table tennis to some retro arcade games, and gathering spaces with couches.

Any wounded veteran who was involved in the global war on terror is welcome to attend Camp Hope with all expenses paid, including travel. The camp provides ADA-compliant cabins, food and supplies, and volunteer staff to accommodate veterans with nearly any disability.

Lucas said that the money will be going to general funds, not anything specific, but every little bit helps. If a veteran is interested in attending Camp Hope or interested in learning more, holding a fundraising event, or wanting to donate, contact Camp Hope either by phone, 910-599-0640, through email at info@camphopeusa.org, or send mail addressed to: Camp Hope, P.O. Box 52, Farmington, MO, 63640.

The rest of the events for the year of 2022, include a Ride for Fred on Aug. 16, the Annual Poker Run which starts at AMVETS Chapter 48 is Aug. 27. Sept. 16-17 in Perryville will be the 10th annual Bikers on the Square benefiting Camp Hope, as well as Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial. From Oct. 6 through Oct. 10 is a deer hunt with a bow, while Nov. 10 through Nov. 18 is the deer hunt with a rifle.

If you have an idea for an event or a question about an upcoming one, contact Camp Hope at events@camphopeusa.org.