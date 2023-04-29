Camp Valor Outdoors is returning to Farmington with three days of activities, May 3-5, in which wounded veterans, as well as the public, can participate.

Based in Kingsville, Camp Valor Outdoors is a non-profit organization that helps wounded veterans. Founded by retired Marine Major John Schwent Jr. in 2013, it helps reconnect ill, injured, and wounded veterans through various outdoor activities including fishing, shooting, and archery.

In 10 years, Camp Valor Outdoors' mission has expanded to 26 states, with Farmington's being the largest event on its calendar. Every aspect of the outdoor-sporting collaboration is completely coordinated by volunteers, and completely funded by contributors. The veterans pay for nothing, not even lodging.

Leadington VFW Post 5741 Commander Bill Henson said 10 warriors, some of whom bring family members, will arrive on Tuesday and be welcomed with a dinner at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 1001 KREI Blvd. in Farmington. At the dinner, participants will receive their fishing gear for the next two days.

On Wednesday, Henson said, the veterans will leave the hotel and travel to the 270-acre Nims Lake at S-Bar-F Boy Scout Ranch south of Farmington, where they will fish all day in the bass-only tournament. On Thursday, the second day of fishing will continue at the lake with the crappie-only tournament. Lunch and dinner will be provided to the veterans and their families on both days.

The fishing events are guided, and boats and guides are provided. A pontoon boat will be available to accommodate wheelchair veterans. Four-footed support animals, like comfort dogs, must wait on shore.

After Thursday's tournament, a ceremonial dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Leadington VFW, located at 600 East Woodlawn Dr.

“Thursday evening, they [the veterans] will come back to the VFW in Leadington and we will do our ceremony; hand out the awards and have the ROTC to place the flag and have our dinner there,” said Henson.

On Friday, the veterans will have breakfast at the VFW Hall in Farmington starting at 7:30 a.m. and head over to the Lead Belt Gun Club outside of Desloge for a five-stand tournament. Five stand is a type of shotgun sport, not unlike skeet, in which participants shoot clay birds. The public is welcome to attend the shooting tournament, which is expected to last until about 2 p.m.

After the five-stand tournament is finished, the veterans are wished a safe trip home.

More information on Camp Valor Outdoors can be found on the website, www.campvaloroutdoors.org or online at Facebook under Camp Valor Outdoors. Donations can also be made on the website.