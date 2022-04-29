Camp Valor returns for its ninth year

Camp Valor Outdoors returns next week with activities for wounded veterans, as well as the public, to participate in.

Camp Valor Outdoors, based in Kingsville, is a non-profit organization that assists wounded veterans. Founded by retired Marine Major John Schwent Jr. in 2013, the goal of the organization to assist and reconnect ill, injured and wounded veterans through various outdoor activities, including fishing, shooting, archery, and more.

In its nine years, it has grown to have events in 26 states. The event is run 100% put on by volunteers, and everything is paid for the Camp Valor veterans including lodging.

This year, 12 veterans are expected to participate over the three days of events locally.

“When it started, he (Schwent) was just taking veterans from that area that would come into their camp and they would deer hunt and turkey hunt,” said Leadington VFW Post 5741 Commander Bill Henson. “Now Camp Valor is in 26 states, this one in Farmington is the biggest event that they do.”

Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., the group of veterans and volunteer staff will leave the Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 for the fishing tournament held at the S Bar F Scout Ranch on US 67 south of Farmington at the 270-acre Nims Lake, lasting until 4 p.m. that day. Afterward, there will be dinner at the lake at Camp Swift Lodge.

Thursday is another all-day event focused on fishing. After the fishing event ends, Leadington’s VFW Post 5741 will host an award ceremony starting at 6 p.m. with a dinner following.

Friday is the five-stand tournament. After a breakfast at the Leadington VFW Post 5741, at 8:30 a.m., the veterans will compete in a five-stand tournament at the Lead Belt Gun Club outside of Bonne Terre. Five stand is a type of shotgun sport, not unlike skeet, in which the participants have to shoot clay birds. The public is welcome to participate if they bring their personal shotguns. Cost is $20, and shells are available on site.

Besides Henson, Dave Oder and Tony Barry assist in raising money and scheduling events for the days. Henson said this event would not be possible without the help from the area.

“It’s all sponsored, local sponsors,” Henson said, “from around the area up to St. Louis.”

For more information on Camp Valor Outdoors or to make a donation check out their website, http://www.campvaloroutdoors.org/ or online at Facebook under Camp Valor Outdoors.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

