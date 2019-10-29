Mike Campbell was recently named 2019's Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Third Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador.
Campbell earned the title by assisting the chamber as a very devoted ambassador throughout the third quarter of 2019.
A number of chamber ambassadors are recruited annually to help promote and assist the chamber in the community and at chamber events and meetings. Ambassadors earn points for attending events and meetings, recruiting and mentoring new investors, and providing the chamber board and directors with assistance in other duties as needed.
Campbell earned the most points of all the chamber’s ambassadors throughout the third quarter by attending numerous chamber sponsored events, ribbon cuttings, and meetings. Campbell volunteering his time to help with things such as working at the registration table at investor meetings and delivering investor appreciation gifts to chamber members.
Campbell has been a member of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber for several years and has served as an ambassador for three and a half years. Chamber leaders said Campbell is very valuable to the chamber and they can't express the amount of gratitude they have for him and all that he has done to assist them.
The chamber wanted to give a special thanks to their 2019 Ambassador Club Sponsors for supporting the Ambassador Program and providing their much deserving champions with some incredible gifts. Ambassador Club Sponsors include Belgrade Financial Services, Adviser Julie Pratte, Belgrade State Bank, Domino's Pizza, First State Community Bank, Heart & Soul Hospice - Farmington, Kindred at Home, The Lemonade Stand Boutique, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Pharmax Pharmacy, Serenity HospiceCare, The Printing Co., and Unico Bank.
To find out more about the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club and see a list of their 2019 ambassador club members and sponsors, visit at www.phlcoc.net.
