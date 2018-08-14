Mike Campbell was recently was named the Park Hills - Leadington Chamber's 2018 2nd Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador.
Campbell is employed by the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills and won the title by assisting the Chamber as a very devoted Ambassador throughout the 2nd Quarter of 2018.
He earned a huge number of points throughout the 2nd quarter by attending numerous Chamber sponsored events, ribbon cuttings, and meetings as well as volunteering his time to help with things such as delivering investor appreciation gifts, and working at the registration table at investor meetings.
Campbell has been a member of the Park Hills - Leadington Chamber for several years and has served as an ambassador for two-and-a-half years.
A number of Chamber Ambassadors are recruited annually to help promote and assist the Chamber in the community and at Chamber events and meetings. Ambassadors earn points for attending events and meetings, recruiting & mentoring new investors, and providing the Chamber Board and Directors with assistance in other duties as needed.
