Candidates prepare for the 2021 Azalea Queen Pageant

"Anything they raise over that goes straight back to them," Presson said. "They raised it. They earned it."

Presson said there is also a Miss Congeniality and in the past few years there has been a People's Choice Award.

"The tea is a great opportunity for the candidates to relax and be celebrated," Presson said. "We want them to feel like a princess. After all, one of them will become queen."

Presson said the retiring queen is always invited back to the tea and is a great mentor for the candidates.

"A good Azalea Queen is someone who is a positive role model for the community," Presson said. "She is someone who is kind, well spoken and goal oriented. A good queen is someone who knows her community and is an active participant in activities and service events in the community."

This will be the 58th Azalea Queen Pageant. The retiring queen, Maya Francis, is the first ever Nu Zeta Baby to go on to win Azalea Queen.

Presson said there is a lot of excitement and a lot of nerves as the girls get ready for the pageant.