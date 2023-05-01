Fredericktown based Cap America recently made a $10,000 donation to the Boy Scouts of America’s Ozark Trailblazers District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council. The funds will support scouts in Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, and Reynolds counties.

The funds will be used to provide an afterschool Cub Scout program at Fredericktown Intermediate School in the fall of 2023. This donation ensures students’ registration fees and materials are provided for the program. This donation will also go to scholarships and camperships for local scouts within the Ozark Trailblazers District.

“Finances should never be a barrier to joining scouting," Madeline Lasewicz, district executive for the Greater St. Louis Area Council, said. "This donation ensures that families can be confident that they will receive the financial assistance they need.”

Cap America's Vice President of Customer Experience Cory Cissell and Vice President of Production Jon Page, along with Dan Combs of First State Community Bank, presented Lasewicz and Field Director for the Greater St. Louis Area Council John Rouse with the donation after providing a tour of the Cap America factory.

“We are glad to be able to support local organizations, and the Boy Scouts of America is doing excellent work within Fredericktown and the surrounding area," Cissell said. "We are excited to see the positive results of their efforts within our community."