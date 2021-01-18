 Skip to main content
Cap America donates to Salvation Army
Cap America donates to Salvation Army

Cap America donates to Salvation Army

Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit Chairperson Sharron Tinnin accepts a donation from Cap America Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley.

Cap America donated $15,000 to the Madison County Salvation Army to help them reach their goal of $35,000 this Christmas season.

Maria Weekley, Cap America's community outreach coordinator, said the donation will directly benefit the local community, since the Salvation Army will provide food, clothing, and emergency services to those in need within Madison County.

This year, the Madison County Salvation Army was unable to participate in their annual bell ringing, she said. They relied solely on community donations to meet their goal.

“Cap America is proud to once again support the Madison County Salvation Army," Weekley said. "Eight-five percent of all funds raised stay in our county to help those in need, so we were especially happy to help this year after they were unable to participate in their normal fundraising activities.”

Those who would like to donate to the Salvation Army can call 573-783-3491 or send mail to 1201 Madison 522, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

Breaking News