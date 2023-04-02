Visitors braved the chilly temperatures and windy conditions of Saturday as the eighth annual Autos 4 Autism took to the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Farmington.

The show brought out more than 50 cars, ranging from older-model trucks to the Ford Galaxie and more.

The car show, along with the annual drag race to be held on April 15, help raise money for the Visions of Hope Training Program. The training program helps people aged 15 or older with autism become empowered through vocational and social opportunities.

IN PHOTOS: 2023 Autos 4 Autism Car Show