alert top story

Car show organized to benefit Cpl. Worley

Benefit for Injured Officer

Hundreds of people and dozens of cars from all over the region and out of state converged on St. Francois County Raceway and the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon for a car show benefiting Corporal Garrett Worley, a Bonne Terre police officer who sustained gunshot injuries while responding to a call on March 17. The officer came home from the hospital last week and was able to attend the Saturday funeral of his fallen comrade, Patrolman Lane Burns. For more car show photos, visit dailyjournalonline.com/gallery.

 Sarah Haas

Hundreds of people and dozens of cars from all over the region, many from out of state, converged on St. Francois County Raceway and the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

The car show was organized to benefit Corporal Garrett Worley, a Bonne Terre police officer who sustained gunshot injuries while responding to a call on March 17.

The officer was able to come home from the hospital last week and attended the Saturday funeral of his fallen comrade, Patrolman Lane Burns, who died from his gunshot wounds during that March 17 call to service. 

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

