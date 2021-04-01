Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism

“There’s also a possibility that some of the St. Francois County circle track racers will stop by," Honerkamp said. "They said that before their cars get torn up out there, some of them would be interested in coming by and let people see their car and all the work that has been done.”

He added that there will be categories for trucks and motorcycles too.

“We want to draw the kids and people that like to see the big trucks," Honerkamp said. "Any type of car — it can be a luxury car, a modern sports car, or something really fun that they want to bring. There will be eight trophies given out. Two for different eras of truck, two for different eras of cars. There will be two categories of motorcycles — sport bikes and cruisers."

There will be a special interest trophy awarded for an entry that may not fit the other categories, as well as The Kids Choice Award, which will be determined by children attending the event who will be given a free vote they can place on their favorite entry in the show.

Honerkamp added that they are adding a twist to the car show — the MVP Award.