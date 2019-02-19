A Farmington man has been charged in connection with a car theft that occurred in July.
Dwight Buckley, 20, of Farmington, has been charged this month with felony tampering with a motor vehicle. Buckley’s bond is set at $5,000.
According to court documents, a Desloge police officer was dispatched to Walmart Supercenter on July 17 for a report of a stolen vehicle. A man at the store reported to the officer that he had parked his 1995 Ford Escort outside the store.
The victim stated that after he finished his shopping and exited the store, he realized that his vehicle was gone.
According to the report, asset protection was contacted and after watching surveillance videos, police were able to determine that the vehicle was in fact stolen.
Documents state that the suspect was observed on surveillance. He had been driven onto the lot in a dark color Chrysler 200 and dropped off directly at the vehicle. The suspect then entered the Escort and drove away.
A check on the license of the Chrysler revealed the owners who had a Park Hills address. The Desloge officer made contact with the owner of the Chrysler 200 by phone and learned that the vehicle was being used by the owner’s daughter.
Police were able to determine that the daughter was involved with a man who went by Dwight Buck on Facebook, later discovered to be Dwight Buckley. It was determined that Buckley resides at an address in Farmington.
The following day, a Desloge officer, in conjunction with Park Hills police Department, located the Chrysler 200 at an address in Park Hills. After a traffic stop was initiated, the driver, Buckley, was questioned by officers.
The report states that Buckley said he had no idea what the officers were talking about. He reported that the night before he and his girlfriend had went to a car wash and then to Walmart Supercenter in Desloge. At first, Buckley said no one else was with him, but then admitted that two others had been in the car.
Officers then placed Buckley under arrest. According to the report, when Buckley’s girlfriend was questioned she revealed that the Ford Escort was in Buckley’s father’s garage at his residence in Farmington.
When Buckley was asked if he wanted to revise his statement, he then admitted the stolen vehicle was in his father’s garage.
According to the report, deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle there. There were parts that had already been removed from the vehicle but were present in the garage.
Deputies gathered the parts and placed them inside the vehicle. The vehicle was then impounded as evidence.
