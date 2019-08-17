{{featured_button_text}}

The Cardboard Boat Regatta returned last week to the Farmington Water Park, providing a special time of fun, excitement and laughter for kids of all ages.

Ten youngsters arrived at the Farmington Water Park early Monday evenint to show off the boats they designed and built — along with a little help from their moms and dads — and to discover if their vessels would be seaworthy enough to make it one trip around the Lazy River in record time.

Rushing around as the time for the event drew ever closer, the parents and kids put the finishing touches on their boats, making sure they were in as good a shape as possible. The pressure is real as each of the competitors fear their craft will sink.

Wesley Sleeper had already made plans in case his black and yellow painted boat, "The Wasp," became waterlogged and didn’t make it to the end.

“I’ll stand up in my boat as it goes down while singing ‘Yellow Submarine,'” he said with a smile.

When the regatta was over, John Bader of Farmington Parks & Recreation thanked the kids for participating in the event and handed out awards to each of the participants.

The winners were Boat 1: Paw Patroler captained by John and Emma Cooper – won the Battleship Award; Boat 2: Pinkalicious captained by Adelyn and Eva Lipe – Most Creative Boat; Boat 3: SS Kendrick captained by Liam and Lane Kendrick – Fastest Boat; Boat 4: The Bentanic captained by Bennett and Adalie Rackovan – Titanic Award; and Boat 5: The Wasp captained by Wesley Sleeper and Jacob Eaton – People's Choice Award.

