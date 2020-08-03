Cardboard regatta set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gather your team, build your boat, name your vessel and grab your paddles. It’s almost time for the annual cardboard boat race.

Farmington Parks & Recreation is sponsoring this fan-favorite event for its seventh year.

The cardboard boat race – also known as a boat regatta -- takes place Aug. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the water park. Cost is $10 per boat. Participants must be registered by Aug. 9.

Participants of all ages must perfect their engineering skills to design their boat to hold two people. The innovative creations will need to brave the rapids of the water park’s lazy river to see how boats will withstand the currents to possibly win the award for fastest boat.

There are other prizes available including one for the most creative boat.

Spectators are welcome to witness the excitement of the eager contestants’ sheer will to win and amusement as the racers paddle – and sink – around the lazy river.

John Bader is program coordinator for the Farmington Parks & Recreation department. He said the community will definitely want to take part in this event.