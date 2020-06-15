Cardinal blood drive set for civic center Friday

If you bleed Cardinal red, you'll have the chance to prove it by signing up for a special blood drive at the Farmington Community Civic Center on Friday.
The St. Louis Cardinals, Fox Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross invite fans to donate blood at the 17th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive Wednesday through Friday. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt while supplies last, and a $5 Amazon gift card code. Since 2004, more than 13,350 blood donations have been collected through the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. This year we are anticipating collecting more than 900 donations of lifesaving blood.
The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive is usually scheduled during the Red Cross's critical time of year, but this year has presented new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have a desire to help others can step up to the plate and help save lives by participating in this year’s event. There are 17 locations associated with this year’s drive, with the nearest times and locations being:
Thursday
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Potosi Elks Lodge #2218, 10202 W. Highway E, Potosi
Friday
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington
This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.
Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.
