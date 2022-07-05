Caretakers of ‘God’s beauty’

From the orange-red roadside flowers that line country roads to creative names like Lemon Lollypop, Paradise Prince, Velvet Shadows, Hearts Afire, Lullaby Baby and Candy Cane, there are thousands of varieties of beautiful daylilies.

These colorful creations with the botanical name Hemerocallis originate from Asia. According to the American Daylily Society, it is believed that these flowers were used for medicinal purposes and as food.

Daylilies are fragrant, low-maintenance perennials that come in a vast array of colors and combinations, from full and round shapes to wide petals to some with ruffled edges. There are even spider-like shaped daylilies and “doubles” with double the number of sepals and petals.

There are thousands of registered varieties. One of the most popular daylilies is the Wineberry Candy, which has orchid-pink petals accented by a rich purple.

Both home gardeners and avid collectors pay an average starting at $3 per plant but could pay $500 or more for new or rare varieties. A special daylily called the Princess Diana, with large creamy-pink petals and yellow ruffled edging, sold for $5,000 in the early 2000s.

These beautiful flowers have been a passion Dennis and Sharon Cordray for several years. It was about 20 years ago when a friend first gave some to the couple. Then after visiting some daylily nurseries and subscribing to some magazines, they started planting their own.

The couple have since created new introductions of daylilies by crossing flowers, making seeds and planting them to make new colorful creations.

Dennis’ interest in flowers was inspired by his parents and grandparents. As a child, he helped his grandfather dig a huge vegetable garden. It wasn’t long before he took over the gardening. His mother Mildred, now 86, still has a small garden of her own.

It was about 20 years ago when he planted his first daylily, one from the Strawberry Candy series.

Dennis credited Dave Niswonger of Cape Girardeau and Desloge resident Elvan “Al” Roderick for encouraging his passion for daylilies. Al owned and operated Roderick Florist for 25 years and grew and hybridized daylilies, irises and orchids, some of which grew in the gardens at St. Louis Missouri Botanical Garden. Al recently died in June. Dave passed away in February.

In addition to the inspiration provided by Niswonger and Roderick, Dennis reads many books and magazines on the topic of daylilies. He has about 100 gardening books.

But gardening wasn’t Dennis’ career. He worked as a mechanic for 48 years. He sold his business, Wade’s Auto Service in Farmington, and ended his career as a mechanic in December 2021.

Sharon retired in April after 24 years as customer service manager for DEMA Engineering Company in St. Louis.

The couple hasn’t relaxed much since retirement. They’ve been working hard to plant and maintain their nearly 1,200 varieties of daylilies at their Show Me More Daylily Farm. With their seedlings, the couple have nearly two acres of plants.

“We have a couple thousand seedlings growing right now,” said Dennis. “That’s the cross from the seed, the new plant. We crossed it, made a seed pod, took the seeds out, and planted them in our greenhouse.”

After these seedlings are planted and have expanded, the couple dig off of the plants to sell them to others.

Taking care of the plants is more than a full-time job. There is a constant need for weeding, mulching, spraying for insect control and disease, and more. But the couple does it together.

“I want to spend time with Dennis,” Sharon said. “When we were first starting all of this, it gave me an opportunity to be outside with him.”

That was also a dark time in the couple’s life because Sharon was battling cancer. Even though she didn’t feel well, she kept going by working outside with her husband.

“Dennis is my best friend, and the daylilies are his passion,” she said. “When we worked apart like we’ve done all these years, we didn’t get to spend much time together. Now we’re both retired and I’m basically his gopher, and I love it.”

Although the daylilies require at least 40 hours a week to maintain them, Sharon said this isn’t a job for them, it’s their hobby together.

“The daylilies are really God’s beauty and we are just the caretakers,” said Sharon. “We love it.”

Dennis said he thoroughly enjoys caring for the flowers.

“It’s the joy of seeing something new blooming, to cross them and grow your own, and to get a new daylily and see what it looks like,” he said. “They’re just beautiful.”

The couple are members of the American Daylily Society, as well as the Mineral Area Daylily Society. That local group has about 30 members who meet about five or six times a year. They have auctions a few times a year to buy plants from different growers, some who travel from Ohio or Minnesota.

Dennis is vice president of the local daylily society and said new members are always welcome.

The couple’s daylily farm is a state-inspected garden which means the plants are inspected for insect damage and disease. This is important because the couple ships their plants to a variety of places around the U.S. including a botanical garden in Illinois. All plants are thoroughly washed before being tagged and bagged before shipping to other locations.

The public is invited to visit Show Me More Daylily Farm at 3648 Turley Road in Valles Mines from 4-8 p.m. now through Saturday or call 314-974-2171 to arrange for a special appointment. The cost per bare roots of two to three fans per bag is between $6-10.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

