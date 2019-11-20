{{featured_button_text}}
Carlei Huff Classmates Remember

Chuck and Vicky Huff accept a $2,390 check for the Carlei Huff Foundation, which memorializes their daughter who died from cancer in February. Representing Carlei's North County High School classmates are Olivia Hampton, Caitlyn Cole, Jillian Wruck and Ben Dunlap. North County students spearheaded fundraising at the Sept. 14 football game against Festus, with concessions, a 50-50 drawing, and T-shirt sales to honor the memory of Carlei, who would have graduated this school year. The Huffs have remained committed to North County's activities and efforts, including Project Graduation 2020.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

