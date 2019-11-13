The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 is proud to announce that Kelsy Carrington is the Bismarck High School (BHS) Student of the Month for November.
Carrington is the daughter of Paul and Amy Carrington of Pilot Knob. She has attained a grade point average of 4.45 and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was first place winner in the VFW Post 6947 Voice of Democracy contest in 2018-19.
Carrington earned recognition on the BHS Principal’s Honor Roll and was student of the month for September. As a member of Student Council, she served as secretary. She also is currently senior class president.
You have free articles remaining.
In the past four years, Carrington has been a member of Scholar Bowl, Pep Club and Yearbook. While maintaining a rigorous academic schedule, she has held part-time employment at Mike’s Market, has been a school tutor, has been enrolled in dual college credit classes, has taken art classes and has served as bookkeeper for the softball team.
Upon graduation from BHS, she plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and major in elementary education. Carrington will receive $100 for college expenses and compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded in May 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.