Bismarck High School student of the month

Kelsy Carrington is selected as the student of the month for Bismarck High School and has plans of attending Southeast Missouri State University and majoring in elementary education.

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 is proud to announce that Kelsy Carrington is the Bismarck High School (BHS) Student of the Month for November.

Carrington is the daughter of Paul and Amy Carrington of Pilot Knob. She has attained a grade point average of 4.45 and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was first place winner in the VFW Post 6947 Voice of Democracy contest in 2018-19. 

Carrington earned recognition on the BHS Principal’s Honor Roll and was student of the month for September. As a member of Student Council, she served as secretary. She also is currently senior class president.

In the past four years, Carrington has been a member of Scholar Bowl, Pep Club and Yearbook. While maintaining a rigorous academic schedule, she has held part-time employment at Mike’s Market, has been a school tutor, has been enrolled in dual college credit classes, has taken art classes and has served as bookkeeper for the softball team.

Upon graduation from BHS, she plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and major in elementary education. Carrington will receive $100 for college expenses and compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded in May 2020.

