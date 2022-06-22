Carrow crowned Fair Queen

On Monday night, one woman and three young girls took the stage during the St. Francois County Fair Queen and Little Miss contests. And so, 2021 Fair Queen Jordon Carrow passed on the duties to the 2022 Fair Queen, her sister, Jayden Carrow.

Jayden, 18, of Bonne Terre took the crown of Fair Queen as the contest kicked off the beginning of St. Francois County Fair week. Beginning with the talent section, Jayden regaled the judges with a speech about the emblem of 4-H, explaining the symbolism behind the four Hs: head, heart, hands and health.

Head, according to Jayden, is meant to show that all 4-H will dispel thoughts that would only hold members back as individuals in a growing society. Heart is for the greater loyalty, and pledging to care for more than oneself. Hands, Jayden said, is to larger service, helping provide service and skills as well as being useful to society. Lastly, health is the only one that places importance on oneself rather than putting care on the community in order to not overlook themselves for the club, community, country, or world explained Jayden.

After Jayden completed the speech, the Little Miss contest took the stage.

Amsley Mueller, aged seven, from Farmington. Mueller, daughter of Arron and Tabitha Mueller, is a second grader at Farmington and said she hopes to be a teacher once she's a grown up. When asked what her favorite part of the fair was, Mueller said that she enjoyed the rides. Mueller said that someone special in her family is her Papa.

Winning the title of Fair Queen has been a dream of Jayden ever since she was young, she said. When younger, she said that she looked up to the fair queen. Her favorite part of her reign? The fact that she can be someone that the kids can look up to, like fair queens past.

“It is amazing,” said Jayden, “I’ve always looked up to other fair queens, so it feels really good.”

Jayden’s duties begin today. Wednesday has the Super Farmer Contest at 5:30 p.m. with the 4-H horse show at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday both start with the livestock shows at 8 a.m with chickens and rabbits on Thursday and market steers at Friday. A full list of events can be found on the St. Francois County Fair Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/St.FrancoisCountyFair.

