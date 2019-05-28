Sephira Shuttlesworth spoke to the students of Central Middle School earlier this month, carrying on the legacy her husband and prominent civil rights leader Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth.
A former educator, Sephira was invited to speak by Assistant Principal Greg Noble as the Capstone speaker for the school's newly implemented Pillars of Character program. As the school year neared its end, Noble felt that she was the perfect person to encapsulate the messages being conveyed in the pillars program.
Sephira spends much of her time speaking to groups of people around the country about lessons learned through hardships faced by her late husband and many others during the civil rights movement. She said that she always tries to challenge people to do what they can in their own lives to make the world a better place.
Ever since Shuttlesworth's passing in 2011, Sephira's mission has been to carry on the legacy of her husband and to ensure that the passion of his life is carried on.
Shuttlesworth was considered one of the “Big Three” of the civil rights movement during the 1950s and 1960s. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said that Shuttlesworth was the most courageous civil rights leader in the South.
King, Ralph David Abernathy, and Shuttlesworth, started the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957. Just a few months prior to this, a bomb reportedly planted by the Ku Klux Klan exploded between the Bethel Baptist church, where Shuttlesworth was the pastor, and the parsonage in which he slept, collapsing the house on top of him. He emerged from this attack "without a scratch," according to Sephira.
After the bombing, Shuttlesworth was reportedly told by a local police officer to get out of town and Shuttlesworth replied saying, "I was not saved to run."
His church would later be bombed another two times, but the persevering leader would always press on seemingly undeterred by the many oppositions and hardships he would encounter.
Birmingham at the time was considered the most segregated city in the nation. Shuttlesworth had lived in Birmingham since 1925 so he knew firsthand the problems the city faced in regards to racial tensions and was determined to solve them in a non-violent manner. Unfortunately, not all parties involved were willing to take the non-violent route but Shuttlesworth pressed on anyway.
Sephira told of an instance when Shuttlesworth was trying to integrate Phillips High School in Birmingham. Upon arrival at the school with plans of enrolling his children, he was confronted by a group of men waiting for him with chains and brass knuckles.
“They beat him within an inch of his life,” Sephira explained.
After being struck in the head with brass knuckles and bike chains, a doctor was surprised that he didn't suffer more extensive injuries than he had.
“Well, doctor, the Lord knew I lived in a hard town so he gave me a hard head,” said Shuttlesworth.
Shuttlesworth later said that the first time he had ever seen a pair of brass knuckles was when they were being used on him. Sephira said that she would often feel a ridge in his head and remember how it got there. Still, the resilient reverend continued with his non-violent approach.
Shuttlesworth was notoriously respectful and kind. Saphira spoke of a time when he received a call from a young mother who couldn't afford milk and diapers for her child. Shuttlesworth told the young woman to come by and he would give her the money to buy milk and diapers. When she told him that she didn't have a way to get over to his residence, he told her to take a cab and that he would pay for it. That is just one of many examples mentioned by Sephira that display the kindness if the reverend.
Perhaps even a greater show of kindness was Shuttlesworth's feelings on his adversaries.
His most notable adversary was Eugine “Bull” Connor, commissioner of Public Safety for the city of Birmingham during the time Shuttlesworth was making headway in the fight for equal rights. Connor was responsible for the police department as well as the fire department and held a substantial amount of power in the city at the time. Sephira explained that Shuttlesworth had been beaten, bombed, and arrested 38 times under the direction of Connor.
“You would think that Fred Shuttlesworth would hate Eugene Connor,” Sephira said. “You wouldn't love them … unless you're a minister and believe that we should love people no matter what.”
Sephira went on to tell of a time when Shuttlesworth was asked what he thought of Connor.
“Bull Connor was a short man who had a short insight about what the future would bring. He stood with his back against the doors of change,” replied Shuttlesworth.
“He felt sorry for [Connor],” Sephira explained. “He didn’t hate him; He loved him ... a true Christian mentality”
After making some of the most significant strides in the civil rights movement, Shuttlesworth lived the rest of life devoted to his fiery passion for ensuring that all people are treated as equals and that opposition is met with non-violent reaction and compassion.
Shuttlesworth’s legacy lives on in several ways. A statue of the reverend sits in front of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, which he helped to create. He also established several foundations and organizations that help low-income families to buy their own homes.
President Bill Clinton presented Shuttlesworth with the President's Citizens Medal in 2001. Upon his passing, Sephira received a call of condolences from Nelson Mandela.
Sephira simplified what could possibly be an explanation of what carries people like her husband through such pain and anguish in accomplishing something in which they truly believe.
“There are those of us who have a calling in our lives,” Sephira said. “You can't not do what it is that God sends you out to do.”
She went on to mention that President John F. Kennedy once said that the work of God is done by men and women on the Earth.
Sephira also said that some of us are selected to go forth and lead the way and that her husband was one of those people.
“There was no way in the world that he could not do what he was sent to do," she said.
