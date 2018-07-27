After a little bit of confusion about where to take the money out of the budget, the St. Francois County Commission approved the purchase of five vehicles from the state of Missouri for use by the sheriff’s department.
When originally brought up by Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher from the agenda, he described it as “the transfer of funds from the general fund to the law enforcement fund.”
Asked by Gallaher to speak to the commissioners regarding the request, Sheriff Dan Bullock explained that the state had contacted him about several vehicles that are currently available for purchase by his department.
“Of course, it’s the state, so we do not have to bid these things out,” he said. “The problem is, we did not know they were coming up — becoming available — so, we did not budget for them. I spoke with the auditor’s office and Amber [Menjoulet] has dug me up some information. The cash that comes out of general revenue into the sheriff’s department budget has not all been transferred over.
“If a portion or all of that money from general revenue was transferred over into the Law Enforcement Fund, we could have the opportunity to buy these vehicles. We’re on a short leash on this and we need to know right away ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and let the state of Missouri know so they can go ahead and offer them to someone else if we don’t.”
The vehicles range in price between $17,000 and $18,000, depending on the year and what equipment they have installed.
“We lost a vehicle about a week-and-a-half ago due to an accident,” Bullock said. “We’re going to be reimbursed for that money. This will replace the vehicles that we’ll be able to put on ‘Good Deals.’ We’re selling some vehicles now. This would make about four or five that we’ll put on there and that money can be put back into the fund. It will be minimal. It won’t be a lot of money.
“The Blue Book for the Explorer that was wrecked was anywhere from $11,000 to $13,000. I don’t know what the insurance company is going to do with that, but when they do, my request is to transfer part or all of those funds over and amend my budget, so we can purchase them.”
Gallaher said, “I think I’ve got the same analysis that you’ve got. If we do that and if the income for the rest of the year goes as planned and expenditures go as planned, that leaves you with 2.86, or 3 percent reserve at the end of the year — and that’s going to be close. Now, what about using the Sheriff’s Civil Fee Fund? You’ve got $118,000 in that.”
Bullock replied, “I don’t think we have that much money in that fund. My numbers don’t show that.”
Gallaher explained that the cash balance in the fund as of July 10 was about $56,000. He then asked the sheriff if he needed to purchase all five cars.
Bullock replied, “I can take one. I can take two. I can take five. We need them all to upgrade our fleet and we’re about to get rid of all the old [Ford Crown Victorias] — 2011 was the last year they made those. Those cars are 9 years old and have 250,000 miles on them.”
Gallaher asked if, since there was about $56,000 in the sheriff’s Civil Fee Fund, some of the money could be taken from it to purchase several of the vehicles and then transfer some from the Law Enforcement Fund.
“That would add $54,000 or thereabouts to your $145,000 Law Enforcement Fund balance by the end of the year,” he explained. “Does that make sense? Spend what you have in the Civil Fee Fund of $55,000 now and then let that build up for the rest of the year. You’ll have $20,000 or $30,000 left by the end of the year — and then make up the balance from the Law Enforcement Fund.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich admitted he wasn’t too sure about whether or not statutory guidelines would allow the transfer.
He said, “Can we just go ahead and take two of the cars out of the one and the rest out of the other?”
Menjoulet interjected, “I was going to say, there’s no reason they all have to be bought out of one fund.”
Gallaher said, “OK, then just spend all that we have out of the Civil Fee Fund now — as close to a car as you can get.”
Bullock replied, “There’s no way I want to zero that fund out. The sheriff’s Discretionary Fund is used to buy lights and equipment for these cars also. I don’t want to cut that down to nothing.”
Asking if the cars being purchased were already equipped with lights, Gallaher was told they were not.
Bullock explained, “They’d be more expensive if they were.”
Concluding discussion on the matter, the commission voted unanimously to purchase the five vehicles for the sheriff's department with money partially taken out of the Civil Fee Fund and the additional amount from the Law Enforcement Fund.
