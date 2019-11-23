{{featured_button_text}}

Two cats at the Farmington Pound; a cats at the Park Hills Pound; three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and eight cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

* Male cat is about 6 months old. He was surrendered by his owner and is available for adoption now.

Male cat is 8-10 weeks old, friendly, and available for adoption now.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

*Male cat is 12 to 14 weeks old, friendly, and available for adoption now.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Male cat is a year old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Neutered male cat is vaccinated and friendly, but a touch shy. Available for adoption now.

Female cat is 1-2 years, friendly and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 18 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Momma cat (none of the kittens survived) is friendly and available for adoption now.

Kittens are 8-10 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Female cat is friendly and available for adoption now.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

