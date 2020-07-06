Cauley takes helm of UniTec

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He now has a complete collection when it comes to having worked on every campus in the North County School District during the past 17 years. But that kind of symmetry is just an added perk for Jeff Cauley, having landed the director’s job at UniTec Career Center upon the retirement of Larry Kekec.

Cauley wants to update the physical appearance of the vo-tech school, which was built in the early 1970s. Paint, some new furniture, a bit of new equipment and tools, as well as re-tooling some of the curriculum and recruitment program.

A 1986 graduate of North County, Cauley said back then, he retained the common misperception about the old vocational-technical school, which shifted when he graduated from college, and then again when he began working for the district.

“This is where I was wanting to be, since I worked for the high school back in 2003. Seriously,” he said. “I thought that it had a negative stigma when I was in high school. I don't think that was the case, but that's what I thought, right? I thought that you came to UniTec if you didn’t want to go to college, and I knew I wanted to go to college, so I didn't come to UniTec.