Cauley takes helm of UniTec

He now has a complete collection when it comes to having worked on every campus in the North County School District during the past 17 years. But that kind of symmetry is just an added perk for Jeff Cauley, having landed the director’s job at UniTec Career Center upon the retirement of Larry Kekec.
Cauley wants to update the physical appearance of the vo-tech school, which was built in the early 1970s. Paint, some new furniture, a bit of new equipment and tools, as well as re-tooling some of the curriculum and recruitment program.
A 1986 graduate of North County, Cauley said back then, he retained the common misperception about the old vocational-technical school, which shifted when he graduated from college, and then again when he began working for the district.
“This is where I was wanting to be, since I worked for the high school back in 2003. Seriously,” he said. “I thought that it had a negative stigma when I was in high school. I don't think that was the case, but that's what I thought, right? I thought that you came to UniTec if you didn’t want to go to college, and I knew I wanted to go to college, so I didn't come to UniTec.
“And what I realized later on was, these guys that were getting out of UniTec were making a lot more money than a lot of guys were getting through the college route, and some of them were going to UniTec and then going on to college and getting into great careers, starting their own businesses.”
He said a discussion later in life with a North County alum validated his perception that a traditional high school-to-college, academic experience is neither interesting for a significant number of students, nor is it an accurate match for their hands-on talents and skill sets— and those students need more options than shooting straight to college from high school.
“I was at the funeral home one time and I was talking to a guy, he’d gone through UniTec. And we were totally different in high school, completely different people. And I said, ‘What made you decide that you wanted to be in the excavation business?’-- the guy’s very successful,” Cauley said. “And he said, ‘You know, I was sitting in Mrs. VanBuren’s English class one day, and it was like 90 degrees, I looked out the window, saw (professional excavator) Googy Patt and his guys outside the window, digging holes, fixing this waterline, you know, they had their shirts off, working.
“’I thought, man, that's what I want to do. I don't want to be in this classroom.’
“And he asked me, ‘So what made you decide you want to be a teacher,’ and I said, ‘The same story. I looked out there and thought, I don't want to be the guy out there digging those holes.’
“We had the same experience, but we were different people wanting different things. He saw them work and he knew what he wanted to do. And so we need to be able to have that training available for students who find it painful to sit in a classroom and who want a more hands-on career.”
As a longtime educator, Cauley has had plenty of college classes himself before advancing to this stage, figuring out how to give high school and adult students a high-quality technical education so they don’t have to attend college classes if they’re not interested.
“And again,” Cauley said, “UniTec is often a segue for college. It’s a place where they can investigate careers, and move on to college where they’ll know how everything they’re learning will apply to their career in life.”
Cauley’s own college experience includes Mineral Area College, where he attained an associate of arts degree in criminal justice and general studies; Southeast Missouri University, where he got his bachelor’s degree in secondary education, language arts; and William Woods University, where he earned his master’s degree in Secondary Education Administration in 2007.
He enters the UniTec director’s office having been assistant principal since last year for the North County Parkside and Intermediate schools. Most of his career, he spent teaching English at the high school from 2003-12, and 2014-19. The missing year was his stint as assistant principal at the middle school from 2012-2013. He was also interim assistant principal at Bonne Terre Elementary in 2007.
Before coming to North County, his first job in education was as a school-based social worker for Central elementary, middle and high schools from 1997-2003.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said Cauley’s experience, combined with his educational and community connections, made him the clear choice for UniTec’s leadership.
“Being a longstanding member of the community has provided (Cauley) the opportunity to build trusting relationships with many area businesses that work closely with UniTec,” Levy said. “Throughout this school year, he will be focusing on building strong relationships with the students and staff as well as continually looking for ways to strengthen the programming offered at UniTec. We’re blessed to have Jeff on staff.”
And Cauley is not the only one new to a position at UniTec, Cauley was quick to point out.
Justin Marler is the new adult education supervisor but will also be teaching an embedded English class to UniTec students. He transferred from North County High School and has taught English and At-Risk at the high school since 2010.
Michelle Higginbotham was Cauley’s secretary at Parkside Elementary and has transferred to UniTec as a secretary. She has worked more than 10 years in the district.
Jerry Willette will be the new math instructor at UniTec, having taught it last year at Sunrise.
Corey Warner will be the new graphic and design instructor, and brings extensive experience in the private sector.
Sarah Wilkins will be a nursing instructor in her first year of teaching, but has several years’ experience in various areas of nursing.
Derek Kauffman was hired to be the new culinary arts instructor. Kauffman graduated from culinary arts school and has been working as a general manager in the food service industry.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
