 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cause of fire at Chaumette Winery still unknown
0 comments
topical alert featured

Cause of fire at Chaumette Winery still unknown

{{featured_button_text}}
Chaumette 006.jpg

Fire rips through the building that houses offices and operations for Chaumette Winery Thursday night.

 Mark Marberry

The cause of a fire Thursday night at Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is still unknown, but the winery is open for business despite a fire that destroyed one of the buildings.

Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

At about 7 p.m., multiple St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County fire departments responded to the fire at the building that houses the offices and operations for the winery, which is located on Route WW in Ste. Genevieve County.

Chaumette 008.jpg

Fire destroys a building at Chaumette Winery Thursday night. Firefighters were on the scene for more than six hours. 

“At this time we don’t know the cause of the fire, but it appears to be a total loss,” owner Hank Johnson said in a news release. “We are grateful that the fire has been isolated to one building and that there are no injuries.”

The Grapevine Grill, Tasting Room, private villas, and wedding venues were not affected.

"Thankfully business will continue as usual and there will be no shortage of wine for our guests," Chaumette's marketing department said.

The fire chief said when they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the building, and once inside, they discovered widespread fire on the second story on the building.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“That’s where they even bottled the wine, I believe,” he said.

According to the fire department's post on social media, Wolf Creek command ordered an interior attack through a first floor entry door. Conditions began to deteriorate rapidly as interior crews encountered heavy fire conditions and weakening structural components on the first and second floors.

Wolf Creek command ordered an evacuation of the building and quickly transitioned to aerial operations.

"A second alarm was requested. Water supply was hampered by small access roads leading to the building. Park Hills Engine 3764 was placed at a dry hydrant located at a pond on the winery property and a water supply shuttle was established to supply both ladder trucks in aerial operations for several hours.

"A third alarm was requested for more tankers and manpower. Aerial operations continued well into the night until the fire was brought under control."

They were on the scene for six hours, according to Mabry.

Fire departments that responded to help included Terre Du Lac, Goose Creek, Big River, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington, Bismarck, Leadwood, Doe Run, Farmington, Kinsey, Bloomsdale, Ste. Genevieve, Ozora, Zell, St. Mary, Weingarten, and Perry County.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, hiking center, among more traditional winery amenities. It is owned by Johnson, who purchased the property in the 1990s.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News