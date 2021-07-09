Cause of fire at Chaumette Winery still unknown

The cause of a fire Thursday night at Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is still unknown, but the winery is open for business despite a fire that destroyed one of the buildings.
Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
At about 7 p.m., multiple St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County fire departments responded to the fire at the building that houses the offices and operations for the winery, which is located on Route WW in Ste. Genevieve County.
“At this time we don’t know the cause of the fire, but it appears to be a total loss,” owner Hank Johnson said in a news release. “We are grateful that the fire has been isolated to one building and that there are no injuries.”
The Grapevine Grill, Tasting Room, private villas, and wedding venues were not affected.
"Thankfully business will continue as usual and there will be no shortage of wine for our guests," Chaumette's marketing department said.
The fire chief said when they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the building, and once inside, they discovered widespread fire on the second story on the building.
“That’s where they even bottled the wine, I believe,” he said.
According to the fire department's post on social media, Wolf Creek command ordered an interior attack through a first floor entry door. Conditions began to deteriorate rapidly as interior crews encountered heavy fire conditions and weakening structural components on the first and second floors.
Wolf Creek command ordered an evacuation of the building and quickly transitioned to aerial operations.
"A second alarm was requested. Water supply was hampered by small access roads leading to the building. Park Hills Engine 3764 was placed at a dry hydrant located at a pond on the winery property and a water supply shuttle was established to supply both ladder trucks in aerial operations for several hours.
"A third alarm was requested for more tankers and manpower. Aerial operations continued well into the night until the fire was brought under control."
They were on the scene for six hours, according to Mabry.
Fire departments that responded to help included Terre Du Lac, Goose Creek, Big River, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington, Bismarck, Leadwood, Doe Run, Farmington, Kinsey, Bloomsdale, Ste. Genevieve, Ozora, Zell, St. Mary, Weingarten, and Perry County.
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, hiking center, among more traditional winery amenities. It is owned by Johnson, who purchased the property in the 1990s.
