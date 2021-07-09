Cause of fire at Chaumette Winery still unknown

The cause of a fire Thursday night at Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is still unknown, but the winery is open for business despite a fire that destroyed one of the buildings.

Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

At about 7 p.m., multiple St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County fire departments responded to the fire at the building that houses the offices and operations for the winery, which is located on Route WW in Ste. Genevieve County.

“At this time we don’t know the cause of the fire, but it appears to be a total loss,” owner Hank Johnson said in a news release. “We are grateful that the fire has been isolated to one building and that there are no injuries.”

The Grapevine Grill, Tasting Room, private villas, and wedding venues were not affected.

"Thankfully business will continue as usual and there will be no shortage of wine for our guests," Chaumette's marketing department said.

The fire chief said when they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the building, and once inside, they discovered widespread fire on the second story on the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}