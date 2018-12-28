CBD products are back on the shelves of a local store after being removed during service of a search warrant.
On July 24, the Mineral Area Drug Task Force raided the Peace of Mind store in Park Hills, seizing CBD (Cannabidiol) products from the business.
On Dec. 7, Associate Circuit Court Judge Joseph Goff issued a judgment, quashing the search warrant and releasing the property that was seized that day.
In his ruling, Judge Goff wrote that the basis for the search warrant was based on a belief that the premises contained controlled substances such as marijuana, synthetic marijuana, marijuana derivatives such as CBD oil or anything containing CBD oil, as well as drug paraphernalia for the same.
At the time there was ambiguity with state laws. On Aug. 1 the law regarding CBD oil became a little more clear.
“On June 1, 2018, the Governor of Missouri signed and enacted into law House Bill 2238 which permits certain hemp products so long as the product contains no more than three-tenths of one percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and, in the instance of the subject of this search warrant, all the products sold by Peace of Mind LLC were within the legal limits imposed by law,” the ruling states.
The raid had been a joint investigation among the Mineral Area, Jefferson County, and Franklin County drug task forces. Search warrants were served at stores in Park Hills, Sullivan and Festus and product was seized.
Scott Micke, co-owner of the business, said the officers took about $100,000 worth of merchandise and almost put them out of business. He indicated that Jefferson County had also quashed their search warrant and he hoped Franklin County would do the same.
Micke said the product was under three-tenths of a percent of THC and was legal. He said he and a lot of customers were confused by the seizure. The products are now back on the shelves.
