Celebrating differently ... but for the reason remains the same

“All in all, it will be a great Easter,” said Bettie. “Although our plans are different, the reason for celebration is not. Jesus died on the cross and arose from the grave to save us all from our sin. How awesome is that?”

She said pandemic or not, “God is still in control. Celebrate with your immediate family and thank God for what he’s given us.”

Brian and Sheri Hickey, of Farmington, will also be viewing church service online from Memorial United Methodist Church.

“We will miss having all the kids and the grandbaby and my parents and sister’s family together,” said Sheri. “We normally go to my sister’s in St. Louis and visit and have late lunch.”

The couple’s grandson Easton will be missing his first Easter egg hunt that he could have participated in at church.

The couple will also miss taking photos together as a family. They will be talking with their family one way or another and possibly doing a Google Hangouts session and will give their kids and grandson their Easter treats at a later date.

She’s hoping to get to the grocery store to purchase items for their meal.

“We are going to try to have a ham dinner if I get to the store and get a ham.”