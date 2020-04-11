Celebrating differently ... but for the reason remains the same

Easter 2020 has not been canceled. But it won’t be the same.
I will miss Sunday morning’s sunrise service. Our church family gathers at the nearby cemetery every Easter morning. There have been a few services where the weather was perfect. Usually it’s chilly so it’s a brisk walk up the hill from the church starting around 6 a.m. Sometimes it’s so cold you can see your breath.
Some might argue that this time is much too early to even be out of bed. But there’s something so special about being part of this service.
When you’re outside early in the morning, long before the sun rises and people begin to stir, you experience the peacefulness of the morning. Everything and everyone are quiet and calm.
Although the exact words of the morning’s message eventually fade from my memory, the closeness and the connection to God is what I relish and remember. I recall singing beloved hymns such as “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.”
My favorite hymn is “In the Garden,” and I love it even more when we sing it at sunrise service.
“I come to the garden alone
While the dew is still on the roses
And the voice I hear, falling on my ear
The Son of God discloses
And He walks with me
And He talks with me
And He tells me I am His own
And the joy we share as we tarry there
None other has ever known
He speaks and the sound of His voice
Is so sweet the birds hush their singing
And the melody that He gave to me
Within my heart is ringing…”
These words are soft, sweet and soothing to my soul.
Although my family will miss this special sunrise service, we plan to have our own gathering early Sunday morning. Whether it’s outside or inside, the sentiments will be the same. I’m honored to celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday. I’m so grateful God raised his son from the dead some 2,000 years ago.
This year for Easter, people are struggling in similar and different ways. Some families have endured the monotony of their quarantine routine for a few weeks now. They were looking forward to big dinners, family activities and time together.
Creative celebrations
With the state’s stay-at-home order and social distancing measures, people are finding creative ways to celebrate and connect with their families and friends.
While there might not be elaborate church programs or egg hunts, people can still find ways to bridge the gap between homes and find ways to share stories, blessings and create special memories.
The Landrigan family from Frankclay also attends a traditional sunrise service. However, this year they will not be celebrating at their church due to the COVID-19 quarantine.
“We will be celebrating by prayer and praise on our own. We will go out about 7 a.m. and read God’s word and pray,” said Cory.
She and her husband Matt and college-aged sons Gabe and Anthony, usually exchange Easter gifts so they will still be doing that. Each year they also enjoy a big Easter dinner with family so this year it will only be their small family of four.
“It’s sad to not have the typical tradition of a big family gathering,” said Cory, “but it’s necessary to be smart and do our part to keep people safe.”
She said not everyone in their extended family is tech-savvy so they will be calling loved ones on the phone to communicate.
“Hopefully by June we may be able to get together but until then, we are going to make the best out of this,” Cory said.
Derek and Natalie Kauffmann, of Farmington, plan to watch The Bridge Community Church’s online service Sunday.
“I am thankful we are able to celebrate with our church family, even though we are all apart,” said Natalie.
Afterward, they’ll enjoy an evening meal purchased as a special gift by her parents and prepared by Linda Moran from the St. Francois County Country Club. They’re looking forward to feasting on pineapple glazed ham, honey glazed carrots, deviled eggs, Challah bread and more.
The Kauffmanns may Facetime family but will be “taking advantage of the fact that we will be a family of three any day now.”
If their first child has not yet arrived, the couple will head to the hospital that evening to begin the induction process of welcoming their daughter, whom they’ve lovingly nicknamed “Baby M,” into the world.
“We are as ready as we will ever be,” said Natalie. “It’s a little scary in this ‘unknown’ time, but we are so excited to add to our family.”
She said, “It’s a spark of joy for sure. I am so excited to meet her.”
Pastor Trevor Kean and his family – wife Mikayla and daughters Aubrianna, Addilynn and Anniston – live in Potosi and will celebrate Easter Sunday at home by viewing worship service from Pleasant Hill Christian Church. Their church plans to broadcast the service on Facebook and stream it on YouTube.
Kean said he believes his family has been able to focus “more on the crucifixion and resurrection” during Holy Week.
“With no outside obligations to take time away, I believe we’ve been able to have a more intimate ‘Easter season.’”
He said they enjoyed communion and feet washing together as a family.
Their church usually prepares and enjoys a large breakfast together, so this year the Kean family will enjoy their own celebratory breakfast with pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, muffins, donuts and cinnamon rolls.
They plan to FaceTime their family throughout the day to enjoy the holiday “together.” They might also have a small egg hunt around the house with the girls.
Farmington residents Chris, Ally, Peyton and Cooper Sprung will watch St. Paul Pastor Stephen Constien deliver the Easter service via Facebook. In addition, the church might have a “parking lot service.”
Peyton, 9, and Cooper Sprung, 12, are hoping for good weather so they can have an egg hunt in their large backyard with plenty of hiding spots.
During the service, Ally hopes to hear “I am the Bread of Life” because this is “the perfect time to put our trust in God and allow him to nurture our spirits.”
Although they usually host the family get-together, Ally said this year “will be a little less festive.”
The family has become familiar with Zoom and FaceTime so they will utilize these social media platforms to communicate with family and friends.
Their sons Peyton, 9, and Cooper, 12, are hoping for good weather so they can have an egg hunt in their large backyard with plenty of hiding spots.
The family is excited because Chris, a pilot for Air Evac Lifeteam, will enjoy a rare day off. He typically works on Easter.
“We are just so grateful for our health,” said Ally. “This holiday will be so different without our usual gatherings and fellowship, but I think it will give us a reason to be extra introspective about the importance of family and the sacrifices that Jesus made for us all.”
Besides their dinner with ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and banana pudding – requested by Cooper – Ally said they will “still have a chocolate bunny or two … because some traditions must stand.”
George and Carrie AuBuchon are residents of Leadwood. They love celebrating and decorating for all major holidays.
“Unfortunately, this year will be a lot different,” said Carrie. “I am having trouble trying to get my mind and heart into this celebration.”
She is sad to know that families will not be gathering together to celebrate Christ.
Although George will be working a double shift on Easter, Carrie and daughter Josie will enjoy a meal together.
“We are not having a big dinner or dying eggs either,” she said, “because it just doesn’t feel right when you can’t celebrate together.”
Easter for Josie AuBuchon won't be celebrated in a big way. Her father will work a double shift. She and her mother will enjoy a meal together.
The couple’s older children will not be able to visit but Carrie plans to call to tell them how much they are loved and missed “not just for the holiday but every day.”
Bettie Whitworth, who lives in Fredericktown with her husband Neal, daughter Mattie and mother Martha, said they will abide by social distancing and “celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ in the safety of our home.”
She continued, “Easter is not about the Easter Bunny or the new dresses for church or Easter egg hunts. This year, our isolation is making us view many things as they truly are. Things that were important two months ago have no importance anymore.”
The Whitworths plan to view their church’s online service “as a family and we will worship quietly in our home.”
Bettie said although her church has much contemporary music, she hopes to hear her old-time favorites “Up from the Grave He Arose,” “Chris the Lord is Risen Today” and “He Arose.”
They will likely FaceTime with Bettie’s brother and sister so they can also spend time with their 87-year-old mom who lived in Kentucky for 50 years before moving to live with the Whitworths. They are not getting to hug and kiss her “so FaceTime will be the next best thing.”
“All in all, it will be a great Easter,” said Bettie. “Although our plans are different, the reason for celebration is not. Jesus died on the cross and arose from the grave to save us all from our sin. How awesome is that?”
She said pandemic or not, “God is still in control. Celebrate with your immediate family and thank God for what he’s given us.”
Brian and Sheri Hickey, of Farmington, will also be viewing church service online from Memorial United Methodist Church.
“We will miss having all the kids and the grandbaby and my parents and sister’s family together,” said Sheri. “We normally go to my sister’s in St. Louis and visit and have late lunch.”
The couple’s grandson Easton will be missing his first Easter egg hunt that he could have participated in at church.
The couple will also miss taking photos together as a family. They will be talking with their family one way or another and possibly doing a Google Hangouts session and will give their kids and grandson their Easter treats at a later date.
She’s hoping to get to the grocery store to purchase items for their meal.
“We are going to try to have a ham dinner if I get to the store and get a ham.”
The Abels, who live in Bonne Terre, would normally go with Andrea’s parents to church at Bonne Terre Church of Christ and have an egg hunt afterward.
The Abel family will not have their big family gathering this year but they will watch the church service online.
This year, like many other families, the Abels – James, Andrea, Luke, 10, Alaina, 7, and Alice, 4 – will view this Sunday’s sermon online and FaceTime family members later. They’ll be missing the big gathering of about 40 people.
“It breaks my heart that we won’t be able to get together this year,” said Andrea, “but we will try and make the most of it.”
They dyed eggs Friday evening, which the kids look forward to every year.
“I’ve heard the Easter Bunny will stop by very early Sunday morning and leave eggs around the yard for my kids to find,” said Andrea. “He usually leaves big chocolate bunnies for them as well.”
Farmington residents Eric and Scottye Adkins do not have definite plans yet because they haven’t heard what their church, Calvary Church in Fredericktown, is doing for Sunday service. So far, they have viewed services on YouTube.
“We miss our church family so much,” the couple said.
They’ll most likely “attend” church online in their living room and then go to Scottye’s parents’ church “drive-in” later Sunday morning.
Scottye said she hopes to hear “Because He Lives” because that song has so much meaning anytime, particularly during uncertain times.
She said their family get-togethers often include her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. A phone call will have to replace the in-person gathering this year.
“We are uncertain about our plans [for Sunday],” said Scottye, “but not uncertain about whom we serve and celebrate!”
Doug and Tanya Thomas, also of Farmington, usually gather together with family and friends for Easter. This year, they’ll attend their church’s drive-in service.
Their sons dyed eggs Friday and dropped off an Easter basket to their younger cousins.
Although a big meal is planned for Sunday’s dinner, Tanya said she “won’t make anyone dress up this year.”
“We are planning a second Easter complete with all our family and friends when we are able to get together again.”
Rhonda White, of Fredericktown, said her family will celebrate Easter at home. Her husband David will help Pastor Charles Sutton broadcast their New Providence United Baptist Church service on Facebook.
After lunch, the White family is hoping to spend time outside and have an egg hunt if the weather is nice. They’re also hoping to visit with Rhonda’s parents “through the screen door window.” Usually they spend Easter with David’s family in Indiana, so they will FaceTime them.
“It will be hard not getting to spend the day with our family but we do want to keep everyone safe and healthy,” she said.
The family plans to dye eggs and have a hunt with prizes for family-related activities once the quarantine has ended.
Although their Easter dinner won’t be as elaborate as with all their extended family present, they will enjoy pork loin, potato casserole, corn, baked beans, green beans, buttery rolls and a special dessert.
“It’s sad we aren’t able to physically be together, but it’s wonderful to know that no matter where we are in the whole world, God is with us,” said Rhonda. “We can worship him and celebrate Christ’s resurrection from wherever we are.”
She said she’s glad that if they have to stay home, they are quarantined “with people we love” and able to “celebrate Christ’s resurrection from home or wherever we are. It is wonderful to be able to assemble and strengthen each other as we worship together as a church, but I’m glad to know our prayers and praise still reach God no matter our location, company or surroundings.”
In conclusion, this Easter is not really about maintaining normalcy. It’s about gathering together in different ways, encouraging the sense of community, spending time with our families and friends, counting our blessings, and remembering and honoring a sacrifice that was made many years ago.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
“All in all, it will be a great Easter. Although our plans are different, the reason for celebration is not. Jesus died on the cross and arose from the grave to save us all from our sin. How awesome is that?” Bettie Whitworth
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.