Celebrating Moses Austin

The 31st Annual Moses Austin Heritage Festival was held over the weekend in Washington County as a way to celebrate the town’s history. Moses Austin founded the cities of Potosi and Herculaneum along with owning business interests in Ste. Genevieve. He was also the father of legendary Texas leader Stephen F. Austin. His tomb in Potosi is an important historical site for the states of Missouri and Texas.
Festival organizer Kris Richards said people were being safe and giving each other space but so many people were just ready to do something.
“People are just ready to be people,” Richards said. “There have been so many rules people are just ready to get out.”
That was exactly what they did beginning Friday night at the Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Cruise-In Parade and Car Show where Richards said he estimated 600 to 700 people came out for the first night.
This part of the weekend was the most important part for Richards. He said the parade and car show were named after his good friend Billy Joe Boyer who passed away in October.
“I was not canceling Billy’s car show, I just wasn’t,” Richards said. “We had 57 cars in the show and his car was a 1957 Chevy. If that doesn’t say something I don’t know what does.”
Billy Joe Boyer’s wife Robin led the Friday night parade in that 1957 Chevy along with many members of the Boyer family.
The burnout contest returned for its second year in a row with 10 to 12 contestants.
On Saturday, the weather was a little warm but a nice breeze cooled off everyone as they waited for the parade to travel down Hwy. 8. Some participating in the parade handed out candy while others gave out bottles of water and Popsicles.
The Potosi High School Marching Band was able to reunite for the event. The group only started practicing again last week after being apart since March. The crowd seemed to enjoy the music and the color guard brought some added flair to the performance.
Heritage Park was missing a few of the usual exhibits but still featured music by Ben Turnbough, Jimmy Gilliam and Christian Crossroads. There were also pony rides for the kids and craft demonstrations by instructors in period clothing.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
