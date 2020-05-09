Celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time

Selfless, strong, supportive, patient, forgiving, compassionate, encouraging, loving. These are only a few words to describe some of the most special people on this planet – mothers.
They often turn their attention away from hobbies or special interests when they have young children. Even later in life, mothers continue to make so many sacrifices for their children and are some of the hardest-working and selfless people. They instinctively protect their children, no matter what age their kids are.
After several weeks into a global pandemic, daily lives have shifted into a temporary “new” normal. Holidays are no exception. Mother’s Day 2020 won’t be like ones in the past. This year, people must be creative with get-togethers and gifts. You might not be able to purchase a theater tickets or take your mom out to a fancy dinner.
Perhaps it’s the best time to create new traditions because Mother’s Day 2020 has not been canceled. It’s simply a little different this year.
These two new moms got the sweetest gift of all for this year’s Mother’s Day celebration.
Natalie Kauffmann and husband Derek of Farmington welcomed their beautiful daughter Magnolia Grace on April 14 at 5:53 a.m.
Kauffmann said she’s always loved children. She is an elementary teacher at North County and a dance instructor at Ballet Arts Center.
“But when you hold your own baby in your arms, the one you brought into the world, it’s all different,” she said. “I love being the source of love and being able to give her what she needs.”
Sweet baby Magnolia is not yet a month old, yet Kauffmann has already learned that even if you plan to leave on time or have a schedule to keep, little ones have very different plans.
Kauffmann was trying to leave the house recently and started preparing an hour before departure. She ended up leaving 30 minutes later than expected.
So far, dealing with little to no sleep has been challenging but expected.
“This is coming from someone pre-baby, getting 8-10 hours every night,” she said. “But the tiredness seems to melt away when I look into her beautiful eyes.”
Kauffmann said Magnolia is dependent on her for all her needs and her daughter is more than worth the lack of sleep.
To celebrate her first Mother’s Day, Derek is preparing breakfast for his wife.
“And then I’ll be spending the day with Magnolia cuddling and enjoying a quiet day together,” she said.
Kauffmann said her priorities have shifted to looking out for the littlest member of their family.
“Her needs always come before my own,” she said, “so I’m not constantly thinking about ‘me,’ but she’s always in front of my mind instead.”
Kauffmann said seeing how much Magnolia Grace has grown and changed already is remarkable. She has an easy-going personality.
The sleepy new mom said her sweet daughter slept for four consecutive hours recently, which was unexpected and amazing.
Kauffmann said as she celebrates Mother’s Day 2020 with her newborn daughter, she also honors her own mother Christina Jackson and grandmother Mary Thomas.
“They have been amazing examples of loving their kids and grandkids unconditionally and showing me Jesus throughout my life.”
Jordan Elders and fiance Jake Nicholson of Bonne Terre welcomed their precious daughter Everleigh Elizabeth on Feb. 22 at 7:36 p.m.
Elders said she has always known she was meant to be a mom.
“Motherhood is something I have always dreamed of,” she said. “It is my greatest accomplishment.”
Now that Everleigh has arrived, Elders said there is no greater feeling than holding her sweet daughter and watching her grow.
“To me, motherhood is teaching your child to be the absolute best person they can be,” she said. “My role as a mother is to teach my daughter about God, to teach her about the mistakes I’ve made and to let her make her own mistakes as she grows older.”
Elders said her definition of motherhood is being there for her child no matter what happens in life.
She’s learned a few things about herself as a mom in the last few months. The most surprising thing is that “nothing grosses me out like I thought it would.”
The couple has encountered the huge challenge of protecting baby Everleigh during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because their daughter was born at 36 weeks and was only five pounds, she was classified as a preemie so her immune system was weak.
Elders said that going back to work in the middle of this pandemic with a preemie made everything even more terrifying.
“I had to literally change clothes and wash my hands and arms before I could even touch my child when I got home from work,” she said. “It’s scary.”
Another big challenge has been coming to terms with formula feeding.
“I had zero plans of using formula and it took me weeks to feel OK with doing it because I felt like a failure because I wasn’t producing milk,” she said. “This world teaches that formula is bad.”
But Elders said she’s just happy her daughter has the necessary nutrition even if it isn’t directly from her.
For her first Mother’s Day, Elders will be celebrating in the best way possible: “hanging out with Everleigh all day.”
Dad Jake works Sunday so it will just be the girls enjoying time together.
Elders said, “This means endless cuddles and movies, which is perfect!”
After giving birth to her daughter, Elders said her life is more amazing than she could have imagined.
“It’s made me want to be a better person for her,” she said,” and she deserves the entire world – and more – and I’m determined to give it to her.”
Elders said she has “never loved a person more than her” and she truly never will.
“Everleigh is the most beautiful blessing and I hope she always knows how much she has changed her daddy and my life for the better.”
Elders said her happiest moments are “every second” with her daughter. Everleigh smiled for the first time a few weeks ago and now smiles every morning when she first sees her parents.
It was also a happy moment when Everleigh’s grandparents saw her for the first time. That time was so beautiful for Elders. She hopes to one day be half as strong as her mom. Elder’s stepmom, who she described as “gentle,” taught her about God when she was growing up.
“I really am making it a goal to do the same with Everleigh,” she said.
Elders said probably the most influential person in her life has been her Grandma Clara who passed away in 2015.
“I hope to be everything she is,” said Elders. “She taught me compassion and strength and how to be ladylike.”
The couple almost named Everleigh after Clara but decided not to because of how close Elders was to her grandmother.
“I really wish she was still around, she would be so proud,” said Elders.
The couple had their daughter after two years of trying for a baby.
“I know how hard it is to see everyone celebrating Mother’s Day and longing for a child,” said Elders. “For every mom out there praying for their miracle, I’m with you. I understand how hard it is. The day you get to hold your miracle after being told that you will never have one will make all the heartache worth it.”
