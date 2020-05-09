Celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time

Elders said her definition of motherhood is being there for her child no matter what happens in life.

She’s learned a few things about herself as a mom in the last few months. The most surprising thing is that “nothing grosses me out like I thought it would.”

The couple has encountered the huge challenge of protecting baby Everleigh during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because their daughter was born at 36 weeks and was only five pounds, she was classified as a preemie so her immune system was weak.

Elders said that going back to work in the middle of this pandemic with a preemie made everything even more terrifying.

“I had to literally change clothes and wash my hands and arms before I could even touch my child when I got home from work,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Another big challenge has been coming to terms with formula feeding.

“I had zero plans of using formula and it took me weeks to feel OK with doing it because I felt like a failure because I wasn’t producing milk,” she said. “This world teaches that formula is bad.”

But Elders said she’s just happy her daughter has the necessary nutrition even if it isn’t directly from her.