With Father’s Day this weekend, it’s the perfect time to reflect on what makes a great dad. How has your father influenced you? Did he introduce you to Scouting? Does he include you in his favorite hobby? Is he a great support at games and other kid-related events?
The impact dads have on their kids and families is monumental. Many dads play active roles in their children’s lives. They go on new and exciting adventures together.
There are all kinds of fathers. Yours is different than someone else’s dad. Regardless of their personalities, struggles, skills and circumstances, many dads are the foundation of their family. They’re often tough yet tender, deeply understanding, affectionate, faithful, and fiercely protective of their family. They often offer a comforting sense of security and strong assurance that nothing can stop them from loving their family.
A father’s actions speaks volumes to his children. Kids are always watching and learning, following in their dad’s footsteps.
The bond between a father and a child is often a connection cemented in love and compassion, support and strength. It’s a connection strong enough to last a lifetime.
This story is a celebration of great fathers in our area.
Billy Sansoucie, of Park Hills, has a 16-year-old daughter Marrah and 13-year-old son Noah. He loves watching his kids grow and change.
“It’s been so much fun,” he says. “Our favorite thing to do as a family is take the boat out on the lake and hang out all day together.”
He plans to be at the baseball field with Noah on Father’s Day because his son has a tournament.
John Barnett, of Leadwood, has three children, Khloe, 8, Ava, 7, and Elijah, 3. He will spend Father’s Day with his family camping and enjoying time together. “Also, as a remembrance of my dad, we will be fishing this weekend.”
“The opportunity to be my children’s father is the best and toughest job in my life,” he said. “One of my goals every day is for them to know how much I love them even when disciplining. I hope every night they lay down their heads knowing their dad would do anything in this world for them.”
Barnett says he and wife Megan make their kids their top priority. “We always have known that but in our lives it made it clear when we were gone last year due to my health situation. We would struggle just getting through the day and then we would Facetime our kids and our outlook would change for that particular day. One day I remember very well is we were talking to our oldest on the phone and I asked her if she was worried about my cancer. Her response was, ‘No, Dad, God is going to kick cancer’s butt.’ Talk about motivation to fight, that was my motivation.”
“God has blessed me way more than I deserve in so many ways, especially with Khloe, Ava, and Eli.”
One of Barnett’s brothers, Steven, has a baby girl due in September. “She is already a huge blessing and an answer to our prayers. She is already so loved by our community and family. It is amazing.”
Steven and wife Tiffanie are foster parents to two boys who are an adventure. “They definitely make life interesting. The thing I love most is getting to be used by Christ and being his hands and feet in their lives.”
They have taken the kids to church every week since they have been in their care to start a foundation in Christ. “Being used by God is truly an amazing thing and it is an honor. The role of a father is to lead the house spiritually and I have had a lot of help from other fathers in my life. My brother John and grandfather-in-law Derek Jones have been a great foundation of support for me as a father and a man.”
He and his family will be attending church where his father-in-law pastors.
Jake Gidden is a first-time father. His baby daughter, Harper Marie, was born May 7.
“What I love most about being a dad is that feeling you get when you have your baby in your arms or her tiny hand has a hold of your finger,” said Gidden. “It’s a feeling that you can’t even describe. The feeling of being a father is unlike anything I could have ever imagined!”
For Father’s Day, Gidden plans to relax all day and take in every second with his daughter. “It’s all about enjoying the little things, the things that really matter.”
Tyler Stacy is also a brand-new dad. Son Kohen James was born May 31.
“I am nervous and anxious but will try and be the best role model I can be,” he said. He will celebrate Father’s Day with his new family of three.
Kenny Graham, of Farmington, has more experience of being a father. He has a daughter, Sarah Denkler, 47, and sons Mike, 43, and Brian, 41.
“I feel very blessed to have three good, responsible children who are highly motivated,” he said, “and who have blessed me with six very special grandchildren."
Graham is a retired agriculture teacher from Farmington High School. “Providing a heritage of agriculture and farming for my children and grandchildren is another important part of being a father.
He will celebrate Father’s Day by attending church and having his children and grandchildren for dinner. “Family time is very important to me.”
Tom Mills and wife Clara have two grown sons, Steve, 58, and Greg, 50.
“When you get married, you don’t think about being a father,” he said. “Then one morning your wife gets sick. You take her to the doctor, and the doctor comes out all smiles (if you remember Dr. Appleberry). You would think this strange. He yelled across the waiting room, ‘Congrats, Tom, you are going to be a father.’”
Seven months later, Tom was at work thinking about being a dad and wondering if he would do a poor job since he’d never had any experience. “Then they said 'your wife is on the way to the hospital to have your child.'” Son Stephen Alan Mills was born.
Steve game Mills a new family adventure by joining Cub Scouts. “Clara and I jumped in to help. When Steve was 8, we found out we were going to have our second child. That was Gregory Edward Mills. Then we found out the Cubmaster quit and I was now the Cubmaster. Twenty-seven years later, our family stayed together in Scouting.”
For Mills, Father’s Day has always been a family affair. Both sons and both grandsons are Eagle Scouts. “Both sons have carried on the tradition. Father’s Day has always been special.”
Tom’s son Greg Mills has a son, Levi, 20. He has enjoyed watching him grow, gain confidence, mature, reach his goals, and become a great leader and role model.
Greg and wife Leah plan to take Tom and Clara out to eat. “I have great memories of my father teaching me lessons and leading me in Scouting and helping mold me into the person I am today.”
Dan Schunks and his wife Ellen of Farmington have two sons, Nathan, 33, and Phillip, 31.
“I think that the most special thing to me is watching and helping our kids grow up to be good people. I’m very proud of the men our little boys have become.”
He and his family plan to celebrate Father’s Day by going to Cape Girardeau and spending time with son Nathan. Phillip lives in Louisville, which is a bit too far for a weekend commute.
“When the boys and I are together, I know Ellen feels outnumbered. We laugh at the same things and love each other’s company. It is a wonderful relationship and I feel gifted to be so lucky.”
CJ Wright, of Park Hills, has a 14-year-old daughter, Gracie, a freshman at West County High School. He enjoys watching her grow and become successful and values spending time with his family.
“There’s not much that we don’t do together, whether it’s softball, hunting, or racing. She’s always been my sidekick and I hope that never changes!”
Wright is spending Father’s Day coaching softball in Oxford, Mississippi.
Jon Seals and wife Tippi of Park Hills have two children, Tori Barber, 32, of Farmington and Deacon, 25, of Rolla.
“I absolutely love watching them turn into these amazing adults. We used to talk about how much we missed them as toddlers but not anymore. We wouldn’t change anything about either one of them. They’re just the best.”
Seals said their kids are seven years apart so it was like having two only-children. “Things that worked for one kid didn’t always work for the other. Tori loved taking naps. She still does. Heck, she’s probably napping right now! Deacon would keep going and going until you found him passed out on a pile of Legos or curled up under a chair.”
Seals says their personalities have always been completely different too. Tori is an artist. “She’s emotional, opinionated and very creative." Deacon is “analytical, quiet and super smart.” He is working on his Ph.D. after earning three bachelor’s degrees at Missouri S&T. But the siblings are very close.
“There isn’t much better than seeing your kids get along. I know first-hand that doesn’t always happen, so we’re very fortunate.”
When Deacon was about 3, they took the kids to Tippi's office Christmas party at SuperValu in Desloge. "Santa and Mrs. Claus were there, along with a talking Christmas tree. They started playing music and Santa asked Deacon to dance. He sheepishly danced a little until 10-year-old Tori suggested he do the 'belly dance.' He peeled off his shirt so Santa could see his rolling belly while wildly swinging the shirt around his head like a stripper! It was the funniest thing we've ever seen, especially now that he's so studious and reserved. I'd empty all of my accounts for a video of him doing that dance."
John Hartley Jr., of Mineral Point, has twin daughters, Julia Ann and Kaytlen Mae. They are seventh graders at West County.
“There’s so much I love about being a dad,” he said, “that it’s hard to narrow it down. Honestly, just to hear that word ‘Dad’ coming from them is at the very top. There was a time when I didn’t know if I’d ever get to hear that word, but prayer changed that. I’m doubly blessed!”
Hartley is going out to eat and maybe seeing a movie for Father’s Day. “Then probably eat again,” he said, laughing.
One of his first memories that he will always cherish is when the twins were born. They were in the NICU over the Christmas holiday. His family went to the hospital on Christmas evening. When he entered the NICU and saw those tiny heads sticking up out of Christmas stockings which they were sleeping in, he will never forget that precious image.
“I treat the responsibility of being ‘Dad’ very serious,” said Hartley. “I always tell people I didn’t know I could love someone so much until they were born.” He makes it a priority to be involved in his daughters’ activities. He wants them to know he’s always there for them.
He says he will “never forget they are literal miracles and I want to do my part in hopefully making God proud of how they’re being raised. I try to always remind the girls to ask that simple question when faced with decisions: ‘What would Jesus do?’ This is something my own father, John Hartley Sr., instilled in me.
“I’m very proud of my girls and love them beyond measure.”
David Buerck and his wife Sarah, of Farmington, have four kids: Ethan, 18; Mady, 17; Charlotte, 14; and Owen, 10.
“The thing I love most about being a father is the joy of spending any time I can with my kids,” he said. “Hearing them laugh, tell stories, dance, play games, cry, smile, or whatever it is they do. I’ve been so blessed that God allowed me the chance to be their dad.”
He plans to celebrate Father’s Day by getting ready to take Ethan to Mizzou to register for his first semester in college and will attend the summer welcome event Monday. “It’s hard to believe he’s already old enough to go to college, but I’m so proud of the young man he has become.”
Buerck has some funny memories about his girls. They used to give him foot massages. “They didn’t mind when they were little, but apparently it’s not as cool now that they’re older."
When Mady was only a couple weeks old, he and wife Sarah forgot about having the new baby. “We left her in her stroller in the middle of Country Days while we were taking Ethan on the kiddie rides.”
He also has a special handshake with each of his kids which they do before bedtime.
Brandon Hall, of Park Hills, has a son, Brantlee, who is a year and a half. He loves watching Brantlee grow and learn new things every day. “He’s so smart!”
Hall says he will spend time with him and maybe take him out in the side-by-side because Brantlee loves that. “He loves to growl ‘Dada’ at me when I growl his name. He’s very intelligent for his age. He knows a small amount of sign language and a lot of words. He can count to 3 and loves music and dancing.”
Darwin Rouse has three children, Porter, 12, Abbey, 11, and Tanner, 8.
“I love most the amazement of being an awestruck active observer and counselor of my amazing kids as they chase dreams, explore their world and become unique individuals full of wonder and excitement.”
Besides going to church, Rouse will enjoy Father’s Day with other dads as he and wife Katherine serve guests at Thee Abbey, their restaurant in Arcadia Valley.
Rouse’s earliest memory of Porter is thinking what a waste of money a baby wipe warmer was until Abbey came along a year later. He felt she, too, needed warm baby wipes.
“I’m always floored with my kids’ imaginations. They are constantly building, scheming and designing new things. Every day is a new adventure and helps keep me grounded in hope for the future and a desire to be part of what they are going to do next.”
Dustin Warren, of Fredericktown, has two sons, Quinton James and Dustin Emmit.
“It’s a privilege to see someone so small that you created growing into loving, caring, thoughtful little men,” he said. “The bond is not one that can be explained. It is unbroken and full of joy and love.”
Warren plans to celebrate his special day by attending church, eating out with his family and spending the day watching movies or another family activity.
He recalls a funny story when Quinton was younger and didn’t want to clean his room and said he liked it “dirty.” When Warren informed him that it was his house, Quinton responded by telling his dad, “So then this is your room since this is your house.” Without hesitation Quinton informed him that “since this is your house, and your room, you clean it.”
DJ Edwards, of Park Hills, has a daughter, Moriah, 12, and son Deacon, 8.
“Hearing my kids laugh, seeing how much they love each other,” he said, “they’ve made my heart full.”
He recalls a funny story of when he fell asleep on the couch. “If your child is 3 years old you should never fall asleep on the couch if you don’t have reinforcements to keep an eye on them. My wife arrived home, which awakened me from my nap. I don’t know who was more shocked at the little footprints in the ‘ocean’ of baby powder and body lotion throughout the living room. Not to mention the naked child covered in both. My wife was certainly more offended and I was scared for my own life.”
Jordan Stone, of Farmington, loves being able to witness perfect moments such as a smile or giggle from one of his girls at just the right time, a job well done at a dance concert, funny joke played on him, and more.
“Life moves at such a fast pace so much of the time that we don’t often get to enjoy the little moments along the way,” he said. “I try to do everything I can to be sure and enjoy simple moments of love and happiness. My girls have filled my life with moments like these ever since they were born.”
With his daughter Kerensa, 12, Stone remembers one night when she was going through the good night ritual and reflecting on the day and saying prayers. She spontaneously blurted out, “Daddy, no matter how big I get, I’ll always be your baby girl.”
Daughter Avelyn 8, is a note writer. She leaves him sweet little notes about how much she loves him. “I love getting them and will often leave notes for her too. Awhile back she wrote a note that I’m sure in her mind was a sweet profession of love for her daddy, but it was a funny one. In a handmade card she wrote, ‘Daddy, even when you die, I will still remember you. Love, AV.’ I joked that perhaps she was anticipating my demise arriving sooner than expected.”
Stone said there is nothing more important than being a good dad. “I don’t know how often I achieve the goal, but I try my best to enjoy my girls and to make sure every day they know how loved they are, how valuable they are to me, and how thankful I am to have them in my life.”
Almost daily Stone makes sure his girls hear a few things from him, including, “I love you,” “I’m proud of you,” and “I’m lucky that I get to be your daddy.” He often includes something about how they don’t need to change and he loves them just the way they are. Avelyn calls these the “four things.” Sometimes at bedtime she asks him to tell her the “four things” before she falls asleep.
“I love being a dad. I’ve been very blessed in my life in so, so many ways, but none more than to have these two girls. They make each day incredibly special.” He says they have added joy to his life in so many layers, and he’s thankful for his wife, Angie, who brought them into the world. He’s also grateful for the “excellent examples of parenting my wife and I had from our own parents.”
Chris Warden, of Park Hills, has three children with wife Stephanie: Mercedes, 13, Chasse, 11, and Tenley, 3.
He loves seeing his kids pick up hobbies and pursue things they are passionate about. Mercedes loves to dance. Chase loves video games. Tenley is the youngest and still figuring out what she likes and dislikes.
This Father’s Day Warden plans to be with his family at church. “Our family pursues faith and God together, something I am very thankful for as well.”
Levi Rawson stays busy with four kids: Allie, 15, Nolan, 12, Cooper, 5, and Chase, 3.
“I thank God every day that I have four great kids who bring so much joy and happiness into my life,” he said. “I love that I am able to spend time with them while watching them grow into young adults and develop their own personalities. I love that we have a family that is always supportive and willing to be there for our kids.”
He will celebrate Sunday by spending time with his kids and wife in Myrtle Beach for one of his son’s baseball tournaments and also vacation time for some much-needed relaxation and beach time “enjoying the ocean together.”
“Our kids are always involved in something which creates a hectic and crazy lifestyle but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Rawson says. “All four of my kids are my entire world and I love spending time supporting them in whatever they do. I am happy that I am able to help guide them and support them as they contribute to grow older and develop into young adults."
Aaron Evans lives in Park Hills with his wife Tayte. He loves being a father to his 7-year-old daughter Audrie and 2-year-old son Ruger.
“I love being a father to raise loving and compassionate children for this terribly frightening world we live in these days. I love trying to teach them how to be good people and help others when they can.”
The family is going on a trip to Lost Valley Lake as an early celebration for Father’s Day. “They are so excited to spend the day with me,” he says.
He shares a funny memory of Ruger. “I always tell my dogs to be quiet when we come home from somewhere and Ruger does this every time we open the door to our home. It’s so funny to hear him yell at the dogs even if they aren’t barking at the time.”
Evans says being a father is the “most rewarding job I have ever had the honor of doing. My wife tells me I am a great father daily even when I don’t feel like I am being one.”
Farmington resident Chris Stroup and wife Beth have a 3-year-old daughter, Norah.
“The thing I love most about being a father is the fact that she thinks I am a ‘superhero.’ In her eyes I can do anything. She sees me as the greatest person in the world. There is no other feeling like that in the world.”
Stroup says somewhere, somehow Norah learned about Parkour. For fans of the TV show The Office, picture the Parkour opening scene. Norah runs around the house, jumping on the furniture, the beds, and anything she can get on, jumping and rolling, yelling, “Parkour!”
“It is hilarious!”
Stroup said aside from his love and forgiveness, being Norah’s dad is the greatest gift God has given him.
Jeff Swyers, of Leadwood, has two daughters, LillyAnn, 18, and Josie, 12.
Swyers loves the look of pure joy and elation on the girls’ faces after they have tried something new and loved it, especially when it’s something they have fought so hard to avoid.
The girls also gifted Swyers with a puppy for Father’s Day this year after he told them on several occasions they couldn’t have another dog.
He’s hoping to enjoy a Father’s Day bike ride and some downtime.
Jason King, of Bismarck, has two daughters, Janson, 14, and Jacey, 13. He loves the unconditional love he feels for his daughters and the love he gets from them. Whether it’s watching them excel at things he could never do or seeing them grow into strong Christian ladies, he is blessed to be there cheering them on.
King is looking forward to spending time with the girls and wife Jana on Father’s Day. “I am aware that time is fleeting, and I intend to soak up every moment.”
When the girls were 4 or 5, he came home from work one day and fell asleep on the sofa. He woke up to discover his toenails had been painted bright pink. “I think there was as much polish on my feet as there was on my nails. The giggles and cackles I heard from the girls were so sweet. It was worth every second.”
Stacy Stevens, of Terre Du Lac, has two daughters, Kristin Williams and Jordan. He says he can’t remember what life was like without being a father. “I have loved watching them grow into great people. They have different personalities, but both are kind and caring toward others and are making their mark on the world. There is nothing better or more important in life than being a parent.”
Stevens isn’t planning on doing anything special on Sunday. Kristin lives near Memphis with her husband Cameron and son Everett, so they will likely Facetime. “Being a father isn’t about one day; it’s about all of the days you get a chance to spend with your kids.”
“I am a big St. Louis Blues hockey fan and it has been fun to watch both Jordan and Kristin become fans and share some neat experiences with them through hockey,” he said. “When Jordan was young the Blues were not good and we would go to a game and she would take her Build-a-Bear with its Blues jersey on and she would have her Blues jersey on and we would have a whole section to ourselves. To watch them win the Stanley Cup with her sitting by me in tears was beyond special.”
Stevens was fortunate to have a father, J.B. Stevens, who was active in his life growing up and showing him what being a good father was about. “It’s not about being perfect, it’s about being present. It is so important for kids to have both their mothers and fathers in their life. Being a dad is about being there for your kids in the good and the bad with some advice or a hug. It’s about letting them know they are loved and spending quality time with them. I love being a dad.”
Stacy’s brother Rocky Stevens has three children: Cam, 17, Claire, 15, and Carly, 9.
“For someone my age, you get to be a kid again which is a lot of fun,” he said. “More importantly, the thrill of seeing them grow into outstanding young men and women is just amazing. It is exciting to see that sparkle in their eye when they do something well but just as exciting although difficult as a parent is seeing how they respond and grow when things don’t go their way.”
He says the feeling, though, is when he comes home after a long day and they run across the floor to give him a hug and tell him they love him. “It really doesn’t get any better than that.”
Stevens’ Father’s Day will be a quiet one this year because they celebrated early by going to a Blues’ watch party in downtown St. Louis with his brother and family. “Even though we lost [that game], it was a great time that finished with us singing all kinds of different songs on the way home.”
“All of the moments with my wife Sheri and the kids are special,” he said. “When we are all together it is the greatest time for me. Time flies so fast as they get older. You know that those times when we are all together are going to be fewer and fewer, so we have to truly cherish the time we have.”
David Buhrmester and wife Jaime of Park Hills have two sons, Bradey, 12, and Breyer, 5.
“What I love most about being a father is creating lifelong memories that my boys can carry with them as they grow older,” he said. “I realize how precious time is, so I cherish every moment spent with my family. I want to pass that on to them.”
He also loves the sense of pride he gets watching his boys grow and display their faith. “Their faith and positive attitude humble me daily.”
The family travels a lot, and they love to do outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. Some of their best memories come from these trips, such as playing catch on the "Field of Dreams" movie set, quiet fishing trips to Montauk, bear encounters in Colorado, and watching his oldest son get his first buck.
“Being a father of two boys is an absolute blessing,” said Buhrmester. “It can be loud, messy, smelly, and a bit chaotic at times, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Mike Reeves, of Farmington, has three kids: two stepsons Colin Eaton, 33, and Connor Eaton, 26, and daughter Taylor Reeves, 20.
He truly enjoys seeing them grow day by day and year by year. He’s also loved the ups and downs of being a parent, including the struggles.
Reeves hopes to have all three kids at home for this Father’s Day so they can go to dinner.
“Our best times have ranged from the mundane to amazing vacations together,” he said. “Of course, the major holidays, especially Christmas, is always special. But being a father has been both the most incredible thing in my life and the most challenging. Would not change a thing!”
Tate Watson, of Leadwood, has a young daughter, Blair, 1. This will be his second Father’s Day and they don’t have anything special planned except quality family time.
“What I like most about being a father is seeing the impact I have on Blair.” He said coming home from work every day to her huge smile and excitement while she screams “Da-Da” are the most fulfilling thing he’s felt in his life.
“Watching her grow and learn is the most awesome thing I have ever experienced,” he said. “Fatherhood is definitely a gift from God and I am going to enjoy every second.”
Ryan Hassell, of Farmington, recalls the phrase, “Any man can be a father, but it takes a real man to be a dad.” There are many men who have stepped in to be Dad when a biological father has been unable to or simply not done his duty.
Hassell married his wife Angie and gained three kids: twin sons, Chris and Matt, 25, and a daughter, Felicia, 20, plus two daughters-in-law, Blake and Whitney.
Recently one of the twins told Hassell that he was so thankful that he married his mom and he can see how truly happy she is now. Hassell’s wife told him that her son told her he wants to be “the kind of husband to his wife that I am to Angie.”
“Feeling needed by our kids and being that person they can come to when a need arises is very important to me,” said Hassell.
When he and Angie wed three years ago this coming September, it was a big change in all their lives but he was instantly a father to three children.
“Looking back it has been one of the coolest experiences ever,” he said. “I love my stepkids like they are my own. In fact, when we are meeting new people, we just introduce them as ‘our’ kids.”
Trevor Kean, of Irondale, has three young girls, Abrianna Grace, 5, Addilynn Rose, 3, and Anniston Mae, 5 months.
“As a father, it’s so rewarding to have your children enjoy living life with you.” One of the best feelings is coming home to hear his babies scream, “Daddy is home!”
On Father’s Day, Kean will enjoy breakfast with his girls before church and then spend the day with family. “I’ll likely end my day eating ice cream and watching a movie with my girls.”
Recently after the birth of Addilynn, he received a complete makeover from his oldest daughters. Later when he answered the door, he briefly forgot he had makeup all over his face and painted fingernails. The person at the door quickly took a photograph to capture the “new” version of Kean, which he is sure will be used later “at the right moment.”
Kean challenges all fathers to embrace the role and cherish every moment. “We are truly blessed to have the kids we have and given wonderful opportunities to teach, shape, encourage, nurture, and love these beautiful gifts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.