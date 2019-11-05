For the past year, the city of Desloge has been undergoing a heavy amount of street construction. To celebrate the nearing completion of the many road projects, a “Glow Walk" is being organized for 5 p.m. on Saturday to honor the hard work involved and to celebrate the progress that Desloge has made as a community
The construction has taken place mainly on Desloge Drive, and some of the projects that the city has taken on have included decorative street lights and curbing.
Months ago, City Administrator Dan Bryan explained the importance of making improvements to the main thoroughfare.
“That’s [Desloge Drive] the main avenue from U.S. 67 to Highway 8 heading to Potosi. It gets a lot of traffic and [the upgrades are] really going to be a nice addition,” said Bryan. “People that are driving through town can see what Desloge is about. I think it’s going to be a good standard for what we’re trying to do as a city and what kind of people live and work in this town.”
The original idea for the Glow Walk came from Jack Poston, a Desloge resident.
“He approached me and the chamber on wanting to do something to showcase and celebrate the new street project along Desloge Drive," Bryan said.
Construction on Desloge Drive has been a long haul, so the city is looking forward to joining together and celebrating the improvements.
“The plan is to assemble at city hall at 5 p.m., and we want to begin the Glow Walk by heading south to the intersection of Cedar Street and cross to head back north to city hall,” explained Bryan.
In addition to the Glow Walk, the town plans to hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the intersection at Oak Street, which is located by the library. The walk will begin after that.
“I am very excited to interact with those who share the same visions and hopes of making Desloge more walkable and inviting to our residents, visitors and surrounding communities,” said Bryan.
There is not a registration fee of any kind for the walk, and everyone is encouraged to come and be a part of this celebration.
“We just want time to be involved with the community and celebrate this beautiful upgrade to our wonderful city, and I hope to get true feedback from the participants on the final product,” added Bryan. “This project is a true reflection of where we are headed as city.”
"It [the new Desloge Drive] absolutely looks beautiful," said Desloge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Henderson. "It is a big step forward for Desloge, and I can just see this moving forward into other parts of the town."
According to Bryan, the date was set in hopes that the construction would be completed and the weather would be nice enough to enjoy a walk.
