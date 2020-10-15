Celebration planned for #AubreyStrong

A celebration for #AubreyStrong.
This is what the Matthews family desires for Friday when they take time to celebrate, honor and remember their sweet 4-year-old daughter Aubrey May, who passed away at home Sunday. She bravely battled medulloblastoma, a cancer in her brain that spread to her spinal cord, for two years.
Aubrey fought hard from the day she was diagnosed. Her mom Samantha said their family has “always been inspired by Aubrey and her will to keep pushing on.”
"Her smile was so contagious and she never lost that beautiful smile even through her worst times," Samantha said.
Aubrey’s parents, Jon and Samantha, and her sisters Madison, Jayden and Mylee, are asking family, friends and the community to join them in celebrating their beautiful daughter’s life.
They have asked for everyone to wear purple on Friday because it was Aubrey’s favorite color.
Support Local Journalism
Visitation is Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and resumes Friday at 9 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. at Harvest Christian Centre in Park Hills. After the service, starting at around 12:30 p.m., a procession will take Aubrey down Main Street. Those who plan to line up to show their support for Aubrey and her family should arrive a few minutes early in case the procession begins a few minutes earlier than expected.
The family posted on social media, “We will drive baby girl down Main Street in something unique and beautiful just like she deserves.”
They added, “Please come to celebrate Aubrey’s life with us. We would love it if as many people as possible would line the streets to honor Aubrey.”
After the service at Harvest Christian Centre, Aubrey will then be placed in a horse-drawn carriage to travel to her final resting place. The carriage will depart from the Park Hills Sports Complex, turn right and go down East Main, yield right to travel on the road between Columbia Park and Hunt’s Dairy Bar before arriving at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The community is encouraged to make and hold signs, put up purple ribbons, balloons or anything that Aubrey would have loved to see.
“This is not a funeral,” Samantha said, “It’s a celebration of Aubrey’s life. Please do things to show support for Aubrey in a happy way.”
Anyone who would like to make a financial contribution to support the family can send a donation to C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Harvest Christian Centre in Park Hills or to the family’s Paypal account at https://paypal.me/aubreystrong.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.