Celebration planned for #AubreyStrong

A celebration for #AubreyStrong.

This is what the Matthews family desires for Friday when they take time to celebrate, honor and remember their sweet 4-year-old daughter Aubrey May, who passed away at home Sunday. She bravely battled medulloblastoma, a cancer in her brain that spread to her spinal cord, for two years.

Aubrey fought hard from the day she was diagnosed. Her mom Samantha said their family has “always been inspired by Aubrey and her will to keep pushing on.”

"Her smile was so contagious and she never lost that beautiful smile even through her worst times," Samantha said.

Aubrey’s parents, Jon and Samantha, and her sisters Madison, Jayden and Mylee, are asking family, friends and the community to join them in celebrating their beautiful daughter’s life.

They have asked for everyone to wear purple on Friday because it was Aubrey’s favorite color.

