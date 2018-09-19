The Central Board of Education met on Monday, receiving reports on district initiatives, administrative updates and to consider a district property purchase.
The board began the meeting by recognizing the Central High School students of the month Hadlee Woods and Katherine Galvan. For teachers of the month, Woods selected Greg Noble and Galvan selected Kim Huff.
The board also recognized the district’s IT staff for their continued dedication to maintaining the district’s technological resources.
“I think our students can tell you, with the technology we have in our buildings compared to other districts, we’re second to none,” Superintendent Dr. Desi Mayberry said. “That’s great, but there has to be somebody behind it all, making it work.”
The board recognized staff members Matt Burgess, Chris Warden and Mike Dalton of the district’s IT staff.
“We want to recognize you all and tell you all 'thank you,'” Mayberry said. “We have Chromebooks that are one-to-one, we have teacher machines, my machine and all of these things that you guys fix when things go wrong. And I tell you, we wouldn’t trade these three guys for anybody.”
Next, the board heard from district Curriculum Director Lori England, who began her new position this year. England described the various professional development initiatives being implemented in the district, including Professional Learning Communities (PLC), the Missouri Reading Initiative and the Teacher Leaders program.
The board next heard administrative reports from the district’s principals, beginning with Middle School Principal Mike Harlow.
“The key to a great school year is getting off to a great start, and we’ve done that once again,” Harlow said. “I have to give a lot of that credit to not only our certified staff, our teachers, but also to our non-certified staff.
“For us to get off to a great start, we need our custodians, our secretaries, our bus drivers, our maintenance men, our tech people, our SRO and cooks. Those people are very vital and they do a fantastic job.”
Touching on the programs and initiatives already mentioned by England, Harlow said the benefits of those programs have already begun to be seen in the middle school.
“Already, we have seen a very positive change in our culture, our climate and our ability for several different reasons,” he said. “One, with PLC, we’ve changed the way we do business. We’re more efficient—the motto is ‘work smarter, not harder,’ and we’re doing that with PLCs.”
West Elementary Principal Lauria Huff and Assistant Elementary Principal Tracy Stam echoed Harlow’s sentiments, saying that the professional development efforts and district initiatives are also greatly benefiting their buildings.
High School Principal Michael Johnson gave the board an update on what is being done with the extra 25 minutes that was added to the school day this year, saying that an ‘eighth hour’ had been added to the day’s schedule.
“We’ve implemented an ‘ICU’ program, which they have at the middle school,” Johnson said. “If a student doesn’t turn in a homework assignment, it goes into a database. Whenever the teacher enters it into the database, the parents get an email and a text saying that their student is missing an assignment. Then those students are on a list and for eighth hour, they’ll go into ICU.”
Johnson said the ICU program is less a punishment or consequence for failing to turn in homework, and more an opportunity to get additional help and to ensure students stay on top of their homework more efficiently.
For those students who do not go to ICU for the eighth hour of the day, Johnson said teachers have had the opportunity to select and offer short enrichment classes focused on topics of their own selection. For example, there is a wildlife class, a games class, book clubs and others, in addition to the opportunity to use gym facilities during that time.
Johnson said the program would likely change with time, as he and the staff work out the kinks this first year.
Assistant Superintendent Troy Bollinger gave a report on summer school, which he said was attended by approximately 1,000 students. A negative, he said, is that the district does not receive transportation reimbursement during summer school. Despite the extra cost during those months, Bollinger said he recommends the district continuing to offer district transportation during summer school to ensure students are able to attend.
The board also approved the purchase of a property adjacent to a high school parking lot, located at 104 Stone Street, for an agreed price of $40,000.
