Central Elementary enrollment begins this week

Central Elementary starts enrolling students for next school year this week.  

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

Central Elementary has set the dates to enroll for the 2019-2020 school year.

Pre-k enrollment will take place today in the Central Elementary cafeteria from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

There will be games for the children during this time. This event is for all ages 3-4. Only children turning 4 years old before Aug. 1 of this year will be considered for the preschool program, but children aged three may be eligible for other early childhood programs.

Kindergarten enrollment will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the Central Elementary cafeteria from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.

FISH Night will take place at Central Elementary for these children on March 12 at 6 p.m. At FISH Night, children will tour the school and participate in various activities.

According to the school, parents need to bring the following to both enrollments: an original birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record, and proof of residency. Parents will make screening appointments on these days.

Pre-k screening will be March 29 and kindergarten screening will be April 1-5.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

Reporter

