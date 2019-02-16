Try 1 month for 99¢

The Restorative Justice Organization (RJO) within the Department of Corrections donated a buddy bench to Central Elementary School on Thursday.

buddy bench is a simple idea in hopes of eliminating loneliness and fostering friendship on the playground of elementary schools.

As School Principal Tracie Casey explained, "If a child doesn't have anyone to play with, or that they don't feel comfortable playing with that day, they can sit on the buddy bench and other students can come invite them to play."

The bench will be placed on the kindergarten playground, Casey said.

The RJO is a program, made up of 25 members withing the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC), that raises money by selling items bought wholesale through vendors and sold to the prison population, according to Institutional Activities Coordinator, Beth Feller, who presented the bench alongside ERDCC Deputy Warden Julie Bell.

Feller reached out to Casey earlier this month about bench. Casey said the school was very interested in the donation and plan to put the bench on the playground in the spring.

The RJO plans to do several more donations like this one at other area schools in the coming months. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter, writer and photographer for the Daily Journal. Went to Central High School, Mineral Area College and Penn Foster College.

Load comments