The Central School Board recently met for their regular October session where members of the board heard department reports and recognized students for their outstanding achievements during the past month.
The meeting began with High School Principal Michael Johnson recognizing Mackenzie Mills and Drew Hamski as Central High School’s students of the month for September.
Johnson spoke of achievements and academic characteristics that make the two students worthy of special recognition.
Mills is one of a handful of students with a GPA of 4.0 or greater. She will be attending Mineral Area College (MAC) while finishing her high school education and Counselor Ken Halter said Mills was the first Central student to register for fall classes at the college this semester.
Hamski is also in the 4.0 and greater GPA category of students and hopes to obtain an Associate of Arts degree from MAC before leaving high school. While completing his studies, Hamski finds time to compete on the school basketball and baseball teams and is a co-student body president.
Each month, the chosen students of the month are asked to select an influential member of the faculty to accompany them to the board meeting for recognition.
Mills selected Language Arts Teacher Kim Huff as her accompanying faculty member saying that Huff’s caring nature is what made her think to ask the teacher to join her at the meeting.
“I had Mrs. Huff for the first time my sophomore year,” said Mills. “I have never met a teacher that cares about her students as much as Mrs. Huff does.”
Also accompanying Mills to the meeting was her mother and father.
Hamski chose Math Teacher Jon Petty, who was unable to attend the meeting. Hamski said he chose Petty because of all the support he’s received from the educator.
“I’ve gotten to know Mr. Petty over the last three or four years,” said Hamski. “He helps me every day with my calculus homework and that’s not very easy so, he sacrifices a lot of time and I really appreciate him for that.”
Hamski was accompanied by his mother at the meeting.
Taylor Miller was announced as the Elks Student of the Month for September. Miller was unable to make it to the meeting but Johnson said that hopefully, they can have her attend next month’s meeting for recognition.
Next, the board introduced the new president of MAC, Dr. Joe Gilgour, who said he's looking forward to doing great things within the tax district. Gilgour said that not only does the college have a great relationship with the Central School District but that he also has a vested interest in the district as his children attend Central schools.
After Gigour’s introduction, the board heard reports from some of the departments within the district.
West Elementary Librarian Kara Wallace gave a report on the Learning Media Centers and Libraries. She said that High School Librarian Shara Weiss was unable to attend the meeting so she would be speaking on behalf of both the high school and elementary libraries.
“We both would like to thank you for your continued support with the budget, offering the most current collections in our media," said Wallace. "Currently this year at Central Elementary and West Elementary, we've added what's called Makers Spaces in both buildings."
Wallace explained that these are educational spaces for the students which include hands-on STEM-based learning tools. The library staff has teamed up with the technology department to offer robotics training as well. She said the students are really enjoying it.
She went on to explain that there will be four book fairs held this school year. The first of the book fairs recently wrapped up at Central Elementary and she said that the fair received the best turnout they've ever had. The second book fair was underway at West Elementary.
The board moved on to hear a report from the district’s Health Services Department which includes the nursing staff. West Elementary School Nurse Candice Blunt spoke on behalf of the department.
“First, we want to thank the board for your support and for allowing us to have one nurse at each School," Blunt said. "It promotes safety and we feel you guys are doing an excellent job supporting us so we really appreciate you.”
She explained details of some of the different services, such as staff flu immunizations, that have been and will be provided by area organizations and professionals. Blunt also announced that there will be two blood drives at the high school this year — one in December and another in March.
Technology Director Chris Warden gave his department's most recent report next. Warden spoke about the process of maintaining the students’ school-issued Chromebooks and other network devices used in the school district.
Warden explained that the district currently has 3,200 computers on its network. He said that last year, they logged approximately 3,500 student Google and Chromebook problems. Student volunteers known as tech support interns were able to resolve 2,200 of the 3,500 issues experienced throughout last school year leaving just 1,300 Chromebook and Google related issues that the technology department employees had to handle.
Warden thanked the members of the technology department including Network Administrator Mike Dalton, Network Technician Matt Burgess, and MOSIS Coordinator Melody Dillard. He also said that the librarians and library aides are very vital to the technology department in solving issues on the front line.
Warden moved on to talk about the West Tech Club. The club is in its third year. Warden, along with Fifth-Grade Teacher Ryan Ruble, meet with 12 student members of the club for an hour every Thursday for what's called an Hour of Code. The student coders are prepping for December when they will go around to each of the West Elementary classrooms showing other students how to write code.
At the middle school, Warden explained to the board that it's the first year for a club known as the Rebel Battle Bots Robotics which also includes 12 students. The club meets for two hours after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They'll be doing competitions throughout the year with their first competition to be held in November at Maryville University.
A video game club has been started at the high school this year and Warden said that it has taken off and is doing very well.
“A trend in Missouri, and across the nation, is this thing called E-Sports - electronics sports," Warden explained. "There are college scholarships for it. There's big money to be made in it.
"It's super interesting to learn about it because there's a curriculum that backs it," Warden continued. "So these kids are playing video games but they learn about marketing, they learn about video editing ... all that kind of stuff so, that's in its first year — still in its infancy — but it's happening and school districts in our area are gearing up for that."
The board granted approval for out-of-state trips to be taken this year by the high school baseball and softball teams. The softball team will be traveling to Jonesboro, Arkansas, on March 20, and the baseball team will be heading to Dyersburg, Tennessee, over Easter Break.
Lastly, Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian spoke to the board about a lease purchase agreement for new equipment.
The superintendent said that the cost of maintaining some of the district's older maintenance equipment was getting excessive and they had been looking into doing a lease purchase agreement so that the cost of replacing the equipment wouldn't affect the district's budget until next year, in October, when the first payment would be due.
After getting bids from local banks for the purchase agreement, McMillian recommended to the board that they enter into the agreement with First State Community Bank. He explained that the amount of the purchase agreement will be $49,697.50, with an interest rate of 2.87% over 60 months, bringing the monthly payments to approximately $904 per month over the five-year period.
