Among several discussion items at a recent planning session of the Central School District Board of Education was the continuation of class rankings and weighted classes, which had been amended a year ago.
Superintendent Dr. Desi Mayberry said the board decided to continue recognizing a valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2018-2019 school year while administration investigates options going forward.
“What we’re doing right now is we’re going to continue using the same weighted system we used in the past,” Mayberry said. “In January the new high school principal, Mike Johnson, will work with the high school faculty to make some recommendations to present to the board in January. The board’s decision will probably start with our freshman class, if the board accepts it.”
At last July’s planning session, the board had decided to cease the recognition of valedictorian and salutatorian after the 2017-2018 school year.
In other business, Mayberry said the board had decided to work with the Missouri Association of Rural Educators to assist in the district’s superintendent search for Mayberry’s successor.
“They’re going to start receiving applications on Oct. 5 and anticipate hiring the next superintendent on Nov. 12,” Mayberry said.
The board also discussed the district’s budget, with Mayberry saying that the district had ended the school year with a balanced budget. He said the district’s strong financial footing should put them in a good position to attract strong applicants for the superintendent position.
In anticipation of the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, the district also released the dates for registration and open house this month.
Registration for all grade levels will be held at the high school campus on Aug. 2-3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Only students who are new to the district need to register on either of these dates. Students and/or parents should bring proof of residency, the student’s birth certificate, Social Security card and immunization records.
District kindergarten screening will be held Aug. 6 by appointment only at the Park Hills First United Methodist Church. Children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1 in order to participate. To set up an appointment, call 573-431-2616, ext. 5103.
High school pre-registration for enrolled students will be held on the following schedule:
Seniors on Aug. 7 from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; juniors/fall athletes on Aug. 7 from noon to 2:30 p.m.; sophomores on Aug. 8 from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; and freshmen on Aug. 8 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
All high school students must attend pre-registration, as Chromebooks will be assigned and school pictures will be taken.
Open houses will be held at the following times and locations:
- Middle School (6th-8th grade) Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. (middle school athletic meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. for all middle school students participating in extracurricular activities).
- High School (freshmen only) Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
- High School (9th-12th grade) Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. (high school athletic meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. for all high school students participating in extracurricular activities).
- Central Elementary (kindergarten only) Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- West Elementary (4th-5th grade) Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Central Elementary (1st-2nd grade) Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- West Elementary (3rd grade) Aug. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The first day of fall practice is Aug. 6 for high school and Aug. 13 for middle school. The first day of school for the Central School District is Aug. 16.
