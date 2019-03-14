The Central School Board meeting was brief this month with recognition of the March Students of the Month taking the spotlight.
Students of the Month are selected by a vote of teachers. The criteria for selection listed on the ballots include the demonstration of character, leadership, citizenship, compassion, responsibility, personal motivation, honesty, and trustworthiness.
One male and one female student are selected each month.
Central High School Principal Michael Johnson presented the school board with this month’s two selected students.
Maddie Manion was selected as the female student for this month. Manion recently received an appointment by U.S. Rep. Jason Smith to the United States Air Force Academy. Johnson explained that Manion is very active in a variety of school activities which include being a very active member of the student council.
“In Mr. Halter's words, she is the co-queen of Stuco (Student Council).”
She also participates in the Pommies dance team and the varsity softball team.
The male student selected for this month is Kurt Kyle. Johnson described Kyle as very outgoing, very kind, and very mannerly. Johnson also praised Kyle as one of the top senior students in the school and said in jest, “...and yes, we are hoping he takes over for his mother cooking for us at Christmas time.”
Johnson was referring to the fact that Kyle’s mother, Central Middle School Counselor Laura Kyle, has hosted the hospitality room and cooked meals at the yearly Christmas tournament for several years but is retiring this year.
As students of the month are recognized before the school board at the monthly meetings, they are asked to honor teachers that they feel have been most influential to them, for recognition as well.
Manion picked Greg Noble, who was her English teacher and is now the assistant principal of the Central Middle School. Manion explained that her Air Force Academy application process was very difficult and Noble was a huge help throughout the whole process. She also explained that Noble's English class was a great experience saying, “I just loved his class. It was really moving. His class had a huge impact on me.”
Kyle chose Language Arts teacher, Andrew Pokorney to accompany him in recognition. Kyle explained his choice saying, “I've had his class for two years and I've always appreciated the way he invested himself and broadened his knowledge so he could benefit the students.” Kyle continued, jokingly saying, “He's always made English class a little less brutal for me.”
