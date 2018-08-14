Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Central bus garage
For the 16th year in a row, the Central School District's has received the Fleet Excellence Award from the Missouri State Highway Patrol for maintaining its bus fleet to the highest standards, earning a 100 percent passage rate during the 2018 bus inspection.

 Jacob Scott, Daily Journal

In the last regular meeting of the Central R3 Board of Education before the start of the 2018-2019 school year on Thursday, the board took care of annual business, received facility updates and recognized district distinction.

Superintendent Dr. Desi Mayberry said the district had received an award from the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the upkeep of its bus fleet.

“We received a 100 percent from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on our transportation inspection and we received the Fleet Excellence Award from them,” Mayberry said.

Central was among 281 school districts who received the award in 2018. The district has received the award for approximately 16 years in a row now, with Mayberry saying the standards for the award are high.

“You have to have a 90 percent passage rate to get it,” Mayberry said. “One year, we had one bracket on a muffler that was worn—not broken off, but just worn. They failed the entire bus because of that. I say that because that’s how hard it is to get a 100 percent. It’s much more stringent than a car inspection. It’s really impressive.”

The board also approved the tax rate for the 2019 fiscal year. The tax rate will remain the same as it has in past years at 4.2283 percent.

Assistant Superintendent Troy Bollinger gave the board an update on district facilities, primarily that the project to correct floor settling at West Elementary has been completed. Mayberry said Bollinger additionally mentioned some of the more general work done to district facilities over the summer.

“We try to do a little work every year to keep our campuses looking good,” Mayberry said.

In other business, the board approved an annual Missouri Ethics Commission resolution and adopted the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Special Education local compliance plan.

Thursday, Aug. 16 is the first day of school for the Central R3 School District.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

