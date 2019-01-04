The Central School District has seen continual growth in the last few years, and while this is largely a positive thing, some people are worried about the drawbacks this may cause.
During the December Central R3 school board meeting, Middle School Counselor Laura Kile voiced her concern of the issue. The average class size has increased in the past few years, and will only continue to do so, she explained.
“We have 32, 33 in a classroom right now. I feel completely uncomfortable with that,” Kile said.
Central Middle School Principal Mike Harlow disagrees that the growth is negative. “Obviously class sizes are growing, but we’ve know this for a few years now. We’ve been planning for this,” Harlow said. “About three years ago we realized that our numbers were going to be growing down the road.
"So with some very good planning, we actually added five classrooms about three years ago, and two-and-a-half teachers, knowing that the projected enrollment would be bigger.”
Harlow also said that the average class size at the middle school is at or under what the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) considers standard.
DESE’s website says that the standard class size for grades 5-6 is at 30, while the desired average is at 22. For grades 7-12, DESE states that the standard is at 33, and the desired average is 25.
Central Middle School consists of grades 6-8, and so falls in the middle of these averages. An average of 32 or 33 per classroom, then, seems right at the state standard.
“Everybody would love to have 20 kids in a classroom in an ideal world, but we don’t,” Harlow said. “But our classroom sizes are, at the current time, in good shape.”
One reason for the growth is the amount of students coming into the middle school next year and the amount of students leaving.
“We’re losing an eight grade class that’s a little bit smaller than our current sixth and seventh grade class, and our incoming fifth grade class is large," Harlow explained. "So we’re losing a smaller one and gaining a bigger one.
"So next year we’ll have three of our largest classes that we’ve had in a lot of years. But again, he says that they have planned for this. “Are we growing? Yes. Are we prepared for it? Absolutely.”
Over the next four or five years, class sizes will continue to grow at the middle school. However, based on current class sizes there should be a decline in class size when the current kindergarten through third grade group makes it to the middle school.
A general influx in population is most likely to blame, as Central is not the only school district in the area seeing such an increase.
“If you have larger class sizes, it’s hard to educate everybody the way you want to,” Harlow said. “You can’t give the actual one-on-one help that you need to give people if you’ve got a large class size.” But Harlow feels good about where the school is going. “I feel like we’re going to be able to educate each and every student the way we need to. They’re going to get what they need.
And he believes that if the school gets to a point where more teachers need, it will be done. "I trust that our school board understands that if we need to add somebody, we will do it," Harlow said. "If it’s what’s best for our kids, we’ll do it.”
Harlow isn’t worried that parents will be turned off by the growing class sizes. “I feel like our school district is in a really good place. I think we’re one of the best school districts around. We offer a lot to our kids.”
He gave the example of the Google Chromebooks that each student has for class and is able to take home to use. Such attention to every student will not go away simply because the class sizes are growing.
