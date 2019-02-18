Try 1 month for 99¢

A Central teacher was awarded the Young Educator Award earlier this month by the Midwest Education Technology Community.

The award was presented to Bethany Petty during the METC annual conference held over the weekend in St. Charles.

The Young Educator Award is given to a teacher under the age of 35 who has demonstrated a use of technology and innovative learning approaches in the classroom.

Petty explained that after Central implemented the 1:1 technology initiative, in which students were given Chromebooks, she saw an opportunity to use the technology to enhance student learning experiences.

“After I heard about the initiative, I just went full speed ahead and jumped into the deep-end of technology integration,” said Petty. “I do something called the Flipped Classroom for my American Government classes.”

Petty teaches American Government and dual-credit Social Studies. Here students are encouraged to work at their own pace when it comes to instructional content.

“I do videos for students, they interact with them and instead of doing worksheets and such they create a digital representation of what they’ve learned” explained Petty.

They then can submit work in forms of their choosing such as videos, presentations, games and other options.

“This allows them to demonstrate what they’ve learned using technology we have available,” Petty said.

In her dual-credit Social Studies classes, Petty’s students participate in global collaborations projects. According to Petty, this allows her students to work with students all over the world using a variety of digital tools including, video calls, to connect the students together.

Petty has been with Central Schools for 11 years.

She started work for the district right after graduating from Southeast Missouri University. She is a graduate of Farmington High School.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

