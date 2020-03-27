Central School Board holds meeting

Although Central School District’s campuses are still shut down due to the global pandemic, the school board met on Monday night, with a summary provided by Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian.

“On the shutdown, we are delivering meals daily and teachers have already started communicating with parents on resources for students,” he said. “Our Alternative Method of Instruction is being prepared to be pushed out no later than April 6, if we aren't able to return.”

McMillian also provided an update to the board on the vote taken on March 16 regarding the issue involving UniTec Career Center’s transition to Mineral Area College. The UniTec Advisory Board voted on March 16, to keep UniTec under the operational umbrella of North County School District.

The vote was 5-2, with one abstaining. Central voted for the group to make the transition to MAC, as did Farmington. Kingston abstained. Those districts voting to stay were Bismarck, Fredericktown, Potosi, West County and North County.

In other news, McMillian said district student groups’ activities before the shutdown were recognized at the meeting by building administration. Board members passed a proclamation of recognition.