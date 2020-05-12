Central students honored in MAC Word Fest

The Mineral Area College English Department recently hosted its annual Word Fest writing competition. Students in grades 9-12 were invited to submit entries in three categories: poetry, short story, and personal essay.
The competition awards a $250 Mineral Area College scholarship to the top two 11th grade finishers in each category.
Congratulations to this year’s winners:
Short Story: Adreana Wilson and Hope Shields
Personal Essay: Chelsea Harper and Garrett Anthony
Poetry: Chelsea Harper and Grasyn Tiefenauer
The winning writers attend Central High School and are students of Kim Huff.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.