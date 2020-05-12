Central students honored in MAC Word Fest
Central students honored in MAC Word Fest

  • Updated
  • 0
The Mineral Area College English Department recently hosted its annual Word Fest writing competition. Students in grades 9-12 were invited to submit entries in three categories: poetry, short story, and personal essay.

The competition awards a $250 Mineral Area College scholarship to the top two 11th grade finishers in each category.

Congratulations to this year’s winners:

Short Story:  Adreana Wilson and Hope Shields

Personal Essay: Chelsea Harper and Garrett Anthony

Poetry: Chelsea Harper and Grasyn Tiefenauer

The winning writers attend Central High School and are students of Kim Huff.

