Central takes precautions after bed bug discovery

Reports of bed bugs have prompted Central High School administrators to perform exterminations in the building and on school buses.

On Thursday, Principal Michael Johnson sent an email to teachers and students informing them bed bugs had been found in a classroom at the high school. Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian said parents would also be notified.

McMillian said the infestation was minor but they still wanted to alert students and parents to the discovery and assure them they were taking care of the problem.

“We had a report of one a couple of days ago and started spraying immediately,” said McMillian. “We’re just making everyone aware and trying to get out ahead of it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He went on to say that a bed bug was reported Thursday morning and another report came in the afternoon.

After the initial bug was spotted, administrators contacted the St. Francois County Health Center for instructions on the best eradication procedures. An exterminator was also called and advised school workers on the use of a specific bed bug eradicating chemical spray.