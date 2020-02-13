Central takes precautions after bed bug discovery

Reports of bed bugs have prompted Central High School administrators to perform exterminations in the building and on school buses.
On Thursday, Principal Michael Johnson sent an email to teachers and students informing them bed bugs had been found in a classroom at the high school. Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian said parents would also be notified.
McMillian said the infestation was minor but they still wanted to alert students and parents to the discovery and assure them they were taking care of the problem.
“We had a report of one a couple of days ago and started spraying immediately,” said McMillian. “We’re just making everyone aware and trying to get out ahead of it.”
He went on to say that a bed bug was reported Thursday morning and another report came in the afternoon.
After the initial bug was spotted, administrators contacted the St. Francois County Health Center for instructions on the best eradication procedures. An exterminator was also called and advised school workers on the use of a specific bed bug eradicating chemical spray.
Johnson said the school was taking all precautions and classrooms and buses have been sprayed. He said they will continue to monitor and spray the facilities and encouraged anyone who feels they may have been in the vicinity of a bed bug to check their belongings and put them in the dryer as soon as possible, since heat is one method of killing the insects.
McMillian added that the extermination of the bugs will not affect classes.
For more information about bedbugs, visit www.epa.gov/bedbugs.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com