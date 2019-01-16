Try 1 month for 99¢

**Denotes A Honor Roll

Mrs. Kelly

Madison Brawley, Daniel Butler, Maria Johns, Austin Mullery, Alexi Mullins, Braxton Pullen, Faye Serviss, Alexzandra Strange, Briley Tolley

Mrs. Norris

Dakota Bowers*, Kale Dreier, Halle Durbin*, Brealyn Kennard*, Autumn Meador, William Nick*, Braden Patterson, McKinley Portell, Clint Pullen*, Halle Wilson

Mrs. Hites

Cooper Bess, Ivy Hartless, Will Moore*, Kaylee Parrott, Neil Patel *

Mr. Weber

Ally Burrell, Kagen Fear, *Kate Gibson*, Isolde Hartnett, Daisy LaChance, Taylor Major, Destiny Miniex, *Wesley Williams*

Mrs. Miller

Cole Bequette**, Joe Clinton, Reilly Courtney, Gracie Davis**, Olivia Davis, Kyle Hedrick, Emelia Hopkins**, Danny Luebbers, Cheyenne Sago**, Taylor Simshauser, Kaitlyn Valle, Jocelyn Wright

Mr. Ruble

Grace Brooks *, Chelsie Coplin*, Brody McIntyre*, Abbey Menley, Emily Moss, Andrew Vinson*, Payton Wallace, Chase Warden*

Ms. Cagle

Annabel Boyer, Payton Counts, Chloe Sauls, Robert Scherrer III

Mrs. LaPlante

**William Arthur, Chad Cosby, Kaylyn Farmer, Robert Langworthy, Christina Roux, David Waltz, Faith Willis, Tannar Wurs

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments