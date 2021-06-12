Ceremony honors Trail of Tears

A program honoring the Trail of Tears and the bicentennials of Missouri and St. Francois County was held on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in the gazebo at Farmington's Long Park. It offered a fascinating look at local history and gave attendees the chance to experience a good old-fashioned Missouri gully washer.

As a precursor to the official event, a 3 p.m. program brought by several members of the Highways of History Planning Committee offered insight into the local significance of the Trail of Tears.

Marilee Visnovske, owner of Earth Mother Health Foods in Farmington, recalled the day she discovered the Trail of Tears passed nearby her store and how it changed her life.

"I want to thank the garden clubs that put that monument out on [Highway] OO and then it was finally moved over here," she said. "I want to tell you, I was in business 25 years before I knew that it existed. So, nothing had been done for that many years to honor the Cherokees here.

"I have a lot of relatives that live around Tahlequah [Oklahoma] and my one cousin's son qualified to be on the Trail of Tears bicyclers. They called me and told me and said they were going to be with him. They said, 'You know that trail went near Farmington?' I said, 'No, I was not aware of that.'