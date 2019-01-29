The Ozark Trailblazers District is hosting an adult and teen CERT emergency preparedness training course, taught through the Mid-America Teen Community Emergency Response Team program.
The class will be conducted the weekend of April 12-14 at Lake Timberline Fire Department, located at 1889 Wood Hill Drive in Bonne Terre. This course is open to teen and adult residents of surrounding communities, schools and service groups or organizations, such as HOSA, NHS, Boy/Girl Scouts, 4-H, etc.
Throughout the 22-hour training, students learn how to handle medical emergencies, extinguish live fires and perform extensive student searches. Most importantly, students learn to manage stress, assist with peers and people with special and functional physical needs, and recognize signs and symptoms of disaster-related psychological issues. The class culminates with a full-scale, real-time, life-like simulated disaster exercise that will showcase the newly learned emergency skills of the students.
For more information about this class, contact James Fields at jfields@eastrainers.com, or visit Mid America TEEN CERT at Facebook.com/groups/MIDAMERICATEENCERT/ for more information.
