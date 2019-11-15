Chamber Cares Holiday Drive begins Monday

The sixth annual Chamber Cares Holiday Drive hosted by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce will begin Monday.
The Chamber’s Holiday Drive is held toward the end of each year with the goal of collecting items for the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council (SEMO FVC).
Items for women, children, and teens can be dropped off at the chamber office, at 12 Municipal Drive in Park Hills, or any participating location beginning Monday and continuing until Dec. 16.
The SEMO FVC has needs and uses for several items but there are some items they currently don’t need.
Items they aren’t in need of include shampoo, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. Items needed include anything that one might use from the time they wake up until they go to bed, especially for those transitioning out of the facility.
Some of the items needed for women include hair conditioner, body wash, loofahs, lotion and shaving cream, face wash and wipes, and tampons.
For children, donations are needed for diapers size 4-6, Pull-Ups, baby wipes, and sippy cups.
Suggested items for teens include earbuds, make-up, manicure items, acne products, and sports-related items such as footballs, basketballs, and soccer balls.
Other items needed are over-the-counter cold and pain medications, measuring cups and spoons, potato peelers, and cooking utensils.
All items will benefit the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council. To learn more about the SEMO FVC, visit their website at www.semofvc.net.
Chamber investors and event sponsors are encouraged to bring donations to the December Investor Meeting.
Chamber investors are also invited to participate as a drop-off location for the drive.
So far, the drop-off locations are the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, 12 Municipal Dr., Park Hills; and The Printing Co., 235 E Columbia St., Farmington; Leadington Pit Stop, 1 Chat Rd., Leadington; UNICO Bank, 1000 E. Main St, Park Hills; First State Community Bank, 365 W. Main St. and 1401 St. Joe Dr., Park Hills; Missouri Job Center, 403 Parkway Dr., Suite A, Park Hills; and Daily Journal, 1513 St. Joe Drive, Park Hills.
