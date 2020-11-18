Chamber Cares Holiday Drive benefits backpack program

The sixth annual Chamber Cares Holiday Drive hosted by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and Domino’s Pizza began this month, with donation sites located at businesses and organizations throughout the area.
For the past six years, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce has collected items and monetary donations to help local organizations at Christmas time.
This year, the chamber plans to focus on the Central School District’s Backpack Program.
The backpack food program provides nutritious, non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food to children to ensure they get enough food on weekends and holidays to avoid hunger when they cannot depend on school meals. By providing kids with the nutrients they need when they are away from school, they show up on Monday morning healthy and ready to learn.
Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman said that drive organizers decided to collect items for the school’s backpack program, given the many challenges students and their families have faced during this unpredictable year.
Food items needed for the program include juice boxes or shelf-stable milk, kid-friendly canned soup and pasta, pudding or fruit cups, plastic jars of peanut butter (16 ounce), individual snacks, granola bars, single-serve cereal, and tuna and chicken kits.
Donations can be made at the chamber office and any participating business or organization until the holiday drive collection period ends on Dec. 4.
Donation collection sites include the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, located at 12 Municipal Dr. in Park Hills; The Printing Co., located at 235 E. Columbia St. in Farmington; UNICO Bank, located at 1000 E. Main St. in Park Hills; SEED$ (Southeast Economic Development Fund), located at 5 Municipal Dr. in Park Hills; Dale Mosier Auto Body & Sales located at 201 Mulberry St. in Park Hills; CarSmart, located at 4854 U.S. 67 in Farmington; and New Era Bank, located at 207 W. Main St. in Park Hills.
While the holiday drive is seeking non-perishable, pre-packaged, kid-friendly food items, monetary donations are also accepted. All monetary donations received will be used for purchasing the needed items.
At the conclusion of the drive, collection site coordinators may bring their collected items to the chamber office or call the office to schedule a pick-up.
For more information about the Chamber Cares Holiday Drive, contact the chamber office by calling 573-431-1051, or visit the chamber’s website at www.phlcoc.net.
